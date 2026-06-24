South Sydney Rabbitohs second-rower David Fifita will still be available to play against the Parramatta Eels on Thursday evening despite missing the club's captain's run.

The Rabbitohs have had some of the NRL's worst luck in recent years when it comes to injuries, with their Maroubra training base coming under heavy fire.

Fresh off the news that Latrell Mitchell will be sidelined for even longer after injuring his calf just days out from a return from a back injury, fears surfaced on Thursday morning that Fifita could have also been sidelined after he missed the crucial training session.

It has now been revealed Fifita was attending the funeral of Tino Fa'asuamaleaui's father, and will suit up for the Rabbitohs on Thursday evening.

Fifta, who started the season strongly, has only had two games back from an injury that saw him miss time between Round 7 and Round 13.

His return in Round 14, as part of the loss to the Manly Sea Eagles, wasn't quite up to scratch, but he scored a try and made 128 metres in a heavy win over the Brisbane Broncos before last week's bye.

It followed an exceptional first five games of the season, where he breached the 150-metre barrier on three occasions.

The former Gold Coast Titan missed most of his last year at Parkwood with injury and form issues, but has discovered a new lease on life under the coaching of Wayne Bennett at the foundation club.