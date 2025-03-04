The Newcastle Knights have confirmed half Tyson Gamble has undergone surgery on a back injury.

While it's unclear exactly when or where the half picked up the injury, the former Bronco and current Knight was unavailable for selection ahead of Round 1 for the Hunter-based outfit.

The Knights also confirmed in their short injury update that a return to play date has not yet been established, with his recovery not yet clear.

Back injuries are typically difficult to come back from in a timely manner, and surgery would indicate Gamble is not looking at only a couple of weeks on the sidelines.

It comes after a 2024 season where Knights coach Adam O'Brien couldn't settle on a first-choice halves combination, with Gamble among a host of players who were in and out of the NRL side.

Gamble wasn't helped by injury during the second half of the season after at one point seeming to establish himself as a first-choice option.

The Knights, who made the finals last year, but will be up against it to do the same in 2025, have named Jack Cogger at halfback, and youngster Fletcher Sharpe at five-eighth to start the season.

Sharpe impressed at fullback and on the wing at the back-end of 2025, and will now look to take his game to a new level in the halves, while Cogger will be under pressure for his spot from Day 1.

One of the other options used throughout 2024 in Phoenix Crossland will start at hooker, having knocked Jayden Brailey back to the bench, while veteran Jackson Hastings will play from the bench.

The Knights clash with the Wests Tigers in Round 1, before facing the Dolphins and Gold Coast Titans ahead of their first bye for the season in Round 4.