The Sydney Roosters, facing a monster injury crisis, have finally locked in a signing to help ease the pressure in Brisbane Broncos centre Dale Copley.

The veteran back will shift to the Roosters effective immediately, squeezing the move in before the end of the NRL's mid-year transfer window.

The 146-game veteran made his debut for the Broncos in 2009, playing his first 72 games at the club before shifting to the Roosters in 2016.

He spent just one year there, playing 14 games, before moving to the Gold Coast for four years. He moved back to the Broncos at the start of this season, but has rarely been used in Kevin Walters' top 17, featuring in just two games.

Copley has now been let go by the Broncos, shifting to the Roosters where he is expected to come straight into the side for Trent Robinson.

The Roosters are facing a backline injury crisis, with Joseph Sualii, Matt Ikuvalu, Billy Smith and now Josh Morris out for extended periods of time. Already Adam Keighran was forced to play out of position in the centres, while Joseph Manu lined up on the wing during last week thumping win over the Eels, with the tri-colours having virtually now backline options in their squad.

Coach Robinson said he was excited to have Copley at the club.

“Dale is a player we know well, so it was a really simple decision to welcome him back to the Roosters and we’re excited to have him here,” Robinson said.

Copley has already joined the Roosters at their Sunshine Coast hub.