Parramatta Eels star five-eighth has reportedly been offered to Rugby Australia as well as all 16 other NRL clubs.

The New Zealand international rugby league star is technically contracted until the end of 2031 with the Eels, but has two player options over the final six years of that deal.

The first of those options - totally in Brown's favour - commences in 2026, meaning Brown has been able to negotiate with rival clubs and other codes since November 1 in 2024.

While no moves were made immediately by Brown or his management, it has emerged within the last week that they have now emailed all 16 clubs asking for expressions of interest.

It's understood the Dolphins are the first NRL club to be weighing up their options regarding the future of the five-eighth, but News Corp are reporting he has also been offered to Rugby Australia.

While the move is an odd one given Brown would be unlikely to be selected for New Zealand in the 15-man game should he sign with the Australian game, it's clear they are now looking for expressions of interest in order to receive the best deal and move for Brown's career.

The publication are reporting Rugby Australia are not overly interested in Brown, however, it wouldn't be the first time Rugby Australia have chased NRL players.

The 15-man game in Australia had a hitlist of players not all that long ago, and while the only signing off that list so far is Joseph Suaalii, it's clear they would like more players to join ahead of the British and Irish Lions tour, and a home Rugby World Cup beyond that.

A number of NRL players have expressed their possible interest in jumping codes, with the Rugby World Cup being one of the world's largest sporting events.

Brown's deal at the NRL is reportedly around the $900,000 per year mark, and he has until Round 10 to determine whether he will take up the first or his two player options.