St George Illawarra are set for another move for Manly centre Moses Suli, who remains contracted to Brookvale until the end of the 2022 season.

Suli declined a reported $2 million move to Kogarah last year in favour of remaining with the Sea Eagles, signing a two-year deal worth close to $550,000 per season.

However, now placed outside of Des Hasler's desired 17-man side, Suli's inflated wages could prove to be an opportunity for the Sea Eagles to open cap space should they seek financial gain from his departure.

While Manly are understood to be reluctant in parting ways with the centre, the Dragons are set to pursue the 23-year-old once again, according to The Daily Telegraph.

With a deal between the Sea Eagles and Dylan Walker understood to be in the works, doubled with Morgan Harper's emergence atop Hasler's pecking order, Suli could find himself further out-of-favour.

The former Wests flyer has been capped to just the 10 appearances this season, with injuries also playing their part.

Suli has played 60 games for Manly since switching from Concord at the end of the 2017 season.

The Dragons look keen to bolster their outside-back stocks for 2022, with another contracted Moses reportedly nearing a switch to Wollongong.

The Saints and Sea Eagles are understood to be discussing how to share Moses Mbye's estimated $800,000 fee for the 2022 season, with the potential move hinging on financial details.

However, Mbye is tipped to be used as a replacement for Corey Norman at the Dragons, who is in the sights of two Super League sides.