Manly centre Moses Suli is set to snub a lucrative three-year $2 million deal with the Dragons and re-sign with the Sea Eagles for half that amount, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

The negative headlines, on-field performances and questions over the future of coach Paul McGregor have made it hard for the Dragons to recruit new talent.

Before COVID-19 suspended the league, Suli was deep in negotiations on a three-year deal worth around $2 million, more than the Sea Eagles offer of $1.2 million over three years.

Manly has invested much time in the 22-year old after his $1.3 million deal with Canterbury two years ago only lasted a month, with the Bulldogs signing Suli after he was sacked by Wests Tigers for disciplinary reasons.

Suli has previously struggled with weight issues and was dropped last season for failing to meet coach Des Hasler’s standards, but now looks to be giving Manly a return on their investment.

Manly look set to contend for a premiership in the coming years, unlike the Dragons who are clouded in uncertainty. This could be a key factor in Suli remaining at Manly despite the club having less money to offer.

Suli’s agent Mario Tartak has confirmed that he has been keeping a close eye on the ongoing situation at the Dragons, who are desperate to make a splash after losing Tyson Frizell to Newcastle on a three-year $2 million deal.