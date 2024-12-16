The South Sydney Rabbitohs have reportedly decided they will not pursue a contract with forward Matt Lodge.

Lodge, who has left the Manly Sea Eagles at the end of the 2024 NRL season, previously claimed he had a contract locked up and ready to go for 2025.

“I will definitely be playing in the NRL next year. It's good to know I will have my future sorted," Lodge was quoted by News Corp in November.

“I had a tough start to the year but when I got healthy, I finished the year well with Manly.

“If I didn't know I had plenty left in the tank, I wouldn't be playing on, but I'm excited about the years ahead and I will be ready to go next year.”

He made the call to leave Manly after they offered him a two-year deal at minimum wage, with the former Wests Tigers, Brisbane Broncos, New Zealand Warriors and Sydney Roosters player saying he simply wouldn't put his body through the rigours of being an NRL-level starting prop for that money.

It was widely reported a deal for Lodge to join the South Sydney Rabbitohs, where he would have linked up with incoming coach Wayne Bennett, who is about to start his second stint at the Maroubra-based club.

But News Corp are now reporting Lodge will not be joining the Rabbitohs, with the chance of a deal falling through.

It comes as the Rabbitohs also have been told by John Bateman he will not be joining the club, with the English second-rower understood to be in the final stages of negotiation with the North Queensland Cowboys.

It's unclear where Lodge will play in 2025, despite his former comments that he would be in the NRL, with pre-season now well and truly underway at all clubs.