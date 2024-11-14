Prop Matthew Lodge has confirmed he will be playing in the NRL in 2025, but has not disclosed a club.

Lodge was in talks with the Manly Sea Eagles about extending his time on the Northern Beaches for potentially the next two seasons, but couldn't reach an agreement.

Earlier this week, Manly confirmed Lodge was part of their departing players list at the end of the 2024 NRL season. The list also included Jaxson Paulo who has now signed with the North Queensland Cowboys, as well as the previously announced five in Brad Parker and Aaron Woods (retired), Karl Lawton (North Queensland Cowboys), Jamie Humphreys (South Sydney Rabbitohs) and Ben Condon (English Super League).

But speaking to News Corp, Lodge revealed his future is in the NRL.

“I will definitely be playing in the NRL next year. It's good to know I will have my future sorted," Lodge told the publication.

“I had a tough start to the year but when I got healthy, I finished the year well with Manly.

“If I didn't know I had plenty left in the tank, I wouldn't be playing on, but I'm excited about the years ahead and I will be ready to go next year.”

The publication are reporting he has been linked with the St George Illawarra Dragons.

The club were originally linked with the prop when he left the New Zealand Warriors in the middle of 2022, but he wound up linking with the Sydney Roosters instead.

Lodge lasted less than a season at the Roosters before moving onto Manly, where he made his debut in Round 21 of the 2023 NRL season after originally signing a train and trial deal, before being extended on a Top 30 deal into 2024.

The Dragons have been keen on chasing forwards, but have missed a vast majority of those they have, or have been rumoured to have made a play for, including Daniel Saifiti, Stefano Utoikamanu, Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Corey Horsburgh among others.

Shane Flanagan has added experience to his side for 2025 in the form of Damien Cook, Valentine Holmes and former Parramatta Eels captain Clint Gutherson, but have also released Ben Hunt ahead of next season, with Flanagan previously commenting on his desire to sign one or two forwards heading into the new campaign.

Lodge revealed he had been offered a minimum wage contract with the Sea Eagles over the next two years, but chose not to take the offer.

“They wanted me to play that starting role with Taniela (Paseka), but it takes a toll on your body doing that," Lodge revealed.

“It was a lot to ask to do two years as a starting front-rower for minimum wage."

Lodge, who missed the first part of 2024 as he recovered from an ACL injury, has played for the Broncos and Wests Tigers as well as his last three clubs, racking up 121 NRL games.