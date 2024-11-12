The Manly Sea Eagles have confirmed the departures of seven players as they prepare to begin their pre-season training for the 2025 NRL season.

While it was already confirmed that Brad Parker and Aaron Woods had hung up their boots and Karl Lawton (North Queensland Cowboys), Ben Condon (Super League) and Jamie Humphreys (South Sydney Rabbitohs) would be departing, two others have joined them.

The Sea Eagles have confirmed that front-rower Matthew Lodge and outside back Jaxon Paulo will not be at the club for the 2025 NRL season - Paulo was signed until the end of the 2026 NRL season.

Paulo's departure all but confirms that he will be linking up with the North Queensland Cowboys from next season onwards, having been linked with them since early October.

Rumoured to be involved in a player swap with talented young forward D'Jazirhae Pua'Avase, it has yet to be confirmed by the Cowboys and it is unknown if Pua'Avase will head the other direction.

An Auckland-born winger who can also play in the centres, the Cowboys will be the fourth club of Paulo's career despite being just 25 years of age.

Debuting for the South Sydney Rabbitohs in 2020, Paulo managed 43 games at the Maroubra-based outfit before shifting to the Sydney Roosters. He managed 12 games there in 2023, then signed a three-year deal at the Manly Sea Eagles.

It appeared he had finally found some stability, but the outside back struggled to be a consistent first-grade force and was limited to just eight games for the Northern Beaches-based outfit.

On the other hand, Matthew Lodge has been linked to the Newcastle Knights - since confirmed not to be happening - and the Super League competition in recent months as he is on the lookout for his sixth team.

Coming off several injuries, including a ruptured ACL and bicep injury, Lodge was promoted to the Top 30 roster earlier this season after signing with the Sea Eagles from the Sydney Roosters on a train-and-trial contract that earned him around $1000 per week.

The club reportedly offered him a two-year contract worth $150,000 a season, but the front-rower has decided to test the open market.