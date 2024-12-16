The Newcastle Knights have reportedly been informed by prop Leo Thompson that he will not be re-signing with the club ahead of the 2026 NRL season.

Thompson has been able to negotiate with rival clubs since November 1, and on a free agency market which is skinny when it comes to middle forwards, he has been chased by plenty of rival outfits.

It's unclear which of them he has chosen, but the Sydney Morning Herald are reporting that Thompson made the call on Monday, and is set to join either the Canberra Raiders or Canterbury Bulldogs.

Other clubs were, or still are, believed to be interested in the prop as well.

He has met with both clubs, and big-money offers are on the table. The Knights had a big-money offer of their own on the table, it having been upgraded after it was first made when it was clear Adam O'Brien's side were in danger of losing the New Zealand international forward.

The Knights, under NRL rules, now have ten days to convince Thompson to stay, before he could be announced by a new club.

That ultimately means Thompson may have a new club made official before the turn of the New Year, with the Newcastle-based side likely to need to turn their attention towards securing a replacement.

Thompson made it clear recently that he was considering his options, and that even the addition of brother Tyrone Thompson, who was signed for 2025, would not be the sole factor in his decision.