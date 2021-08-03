SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 21: Moses Mbye of the Tigers runs with the ball during the round 19 NRL match between the Wests Tigers and the South Sydney Rabbitohs at ANZ Stadium on July 21, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

Tigers utility Moses Mbye is understood to have agreed to venture to S George Illawarra for next season, per The Daily Telegraph.

It is understood that the Tigers will permit an early release for Mbye to opt out of the final year of his contract with Wests in order to move to the Dragons.

Mbye is reportedly seen as the successor to Corey Norman, who won't be offered a new deal to remain at Kogarah for 2022.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 25: Corey Norman of the Dragons passes during the round 7 NRL match between the Sydney Roosters and the St George Illawarra Dragons at the Sydney Cricket Ground on April 25, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

Mbye faced the same scenario with the Tigers, who were happy tp move on their flexible playmaker a year prior to his current contract's expiry.

While all parties look to have agreed to the move, it is understood that the Dragons are expecting the Tigers to pay some of Mbye's wage for the 2022 season.

The 2022 leg of the 27-year-old's contract is reportedly priced at close to $800,000, with the Tigers needing to pay a percentage to finalise the deal.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 30: John Sutton of the Rabbitohs tackles Moses Mbye of the Tigers during the round 25 NRL match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Wests Tigers at ANZ Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, Mbye's manager Sam Ayoub revealed that the negotiations hang with the two Tigers and Dragons looking to settle on financial figures.

“It is up to the clubs now,” Ayoub said.

“They are the ones that have to negotiate the terms of the deal given he is contracted to the Tigers for another year.”