Tigers utility Moses Mbye is understood to have agreed to venture to S George Illawarra for next season, per The Daily Telegraph.

It is understood that the Tigers will permit an early release for Mbye to opt out of the final year of his contract with Wests in order to move to the Dragons.

Mbye is reportedly seen as the successor to Corey Norman, who won't be offered a new deal to remain at Kogarah for 2022.

Mbye faced the same scenario with the Tigers, who were happy tp move on their flexible playmaker a year prior to his current contract's expiry.

While all parties look to have agreed to the move, it is understood that the Dragons are expecting the Tigers to pay some of Mbye's wage for the 2022 season.

The 2022 leg of the 27-year-old's contract is reportedly priced at close to $800,000, with the Tigers needing to pay a percentage to finalise the deal.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, Mbye's manager Sam Ayoub revealed that the negotiations hang with the two Tigers and Dragons looking to settle on financial figures.

“It is up to the clubs now,” Ayoub said.

“They are the ones that have to negotiate the terms of the deal given he is contracted to the Tigers for another year.”