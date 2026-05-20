Magic Round has come and gone and now the entire rugby league landscape shifts to State of Origin.

The first third of the NRL season is now complete. Now is the time to look at where every team sits as we head into the representative period.

The next few weeks will see mass byes, strange results and difficult decisions made here.

Before that though, we look back at Round 11 and Magic Round.

Where did your team land on this week's Power Rankings following Round 11?.

1. Penrith Panthers (Last Week: 1)

Penrith may not have wracked up the 60-0 score-line fans expected but the ease in which they beat the Dragons should not be ignored.

Thomas Jenkins added another two tries during the 28-6 victory while Dylan Edwards did everything he could to press his Origin claims.

With mass Origin involvement this week, the bye comes at a good time. They are head and shoulders above the rest of the competition right now.

2. New Zealand Warriors (2)

The Warriors were the stars of the show at Magic Round in beating the Broncos 42 points to 12.

Erin Clark was best on ground while Dallin Watene-Zelezniak crossed for two highlight reel tries. Te Maire Martin looked very good when called upon after a horror injury to Tanah Boyd.

The Warriors are in Sydney to play the Dragons. They'll be sans Kurt Capewell and Mitch Barnett but should also be missing Jackson Ford. They'll start huge favourites.

3. Manly Sea Eagles (5)

Words cannot do justice to the turnaround in this club since Kieran Foran took over. Their 46-18 win over the Tigers was both easy and super entertaining.

Jason Saab crossed for a hattrick, Clayton Faulalo produced the greatest game of his NRL career and Luke Brooks looks every bit the player he once promised to be.

Saturday night sees them host the Titans. Despite missing Haumole Olakau'atu and Tolutau Koula, they should get the job done at Brookvale.

4. Sydney Roosters (3)

The Sydney Roosters dropped their first game since their Round Three loss back on the 20th of March. Hardly panic stations despite the 18-12 negative result.

Cody Ramsey's try may have been the highlight of he weekend. Naufahu Whyte's massive rise continued with another monster 198 run metre performance. Unfortunately he often doesn't have enough help.

James Tedesco, Robert Toai, Sam Walker, Lindsay Collins and Victor Radley will all run out next Wednesday. Luckily the Roosters have the bye this weekend.

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5. South Sydney Rabbitohs (4)

The Bunnies copped a 32 points to 10 hiding to the red hot Dolphins on Friday night. This was arguably the shock of the weekend.

Campbell Graham and Tallis Duncan were big on the night but otherwise the Rabbitohs were a distant second best.

Cam Murray will be missing due to Origin, while Latrell Mitchell would have also been selected if not for injury, as they travel to Townsville on Sunday. Should be fun!

6. Newcastle Knights (7)

The Knights dusted the Titans, 36-12 on Sunday afternoon. It was every bit as easy as the score-line suggested.

Dominic Young scored a magical hatty, Dane Gagai and Fletcher Sharpe both scored doubled and Greg Marzhew scored yet again. The Knights back five, even without Bradman Best, and on fire!

Jacob Saifiti and Dylan Lucas gained surprise selection for the Blues while Kalyn Ponga grabbed the QLD fullback spot. The bye this weekend allows the Knights to watch on.

7. The Dolphins (9)

The Dolphins 32-10 win over the Rabbitohs on Friday night was probably the shock of the weekend.

Selwyn Cobbo and Max Plath both earned Origin spots following a big night. Herbie Farnworth was absolutely blistering, again. Kodi Nikorima was so good prior to leaving the field injured.

The Phins travel to Canberra on Thursday night sans four players. It probably should have been worse with Tom Gilbert missing out.

8. North Queensland Cowboys (10)

The Cowboys snapped a long Roosters win streak 18 point to 12 in the best game from Magic Round.

Braidon Burns crossed for a double out wide but it was Jake Clifford who was the main man on the night. Reed Mahoney has proved to be an incredible pick up.

The Cowboys host the Bunnies this Friday minus Rueben Cotter. They should probably also be missing Jaxon Purdue and Helium Luki if Origin selections were based on form.

9. Brisbane Broncos (6)

The broken Broncos were absolutely destroyed by the Warriors on Sunday afternoon. The 42-12 loss serves as a massive wakeup call for the Premiers.

Reece Walsh tried hard but has an always errors and highlights. Adam Reynolds crossed for a double but was shockingly quiet in the first half.

A bye this weekend will allow Michael Maguire to re focus his side, and hope that some cattle find themselves back in the squad sooner than later.

10. Cronulla Sharks (11)

The Sharks continue to be the competition's toughest team to tip. They absolutely ripped the Dogs to shreds enroute to a 38-16 win.

Ronaldo Mulitalo's return provided the magic the Sharks needed to kick on here. Hohepa Puru surely locked in his spot in the squad moving forward. Jesse Colquhoun will be hard to ignore as a starter, regardless of who is fit.

A bye this weekend allows Addin Fonua-Blake and Blake Brailey to make their Origin debuts without too much worry.

11. Melbourne Storm (14)

The Melbourne Storm's mini rival continued on the back of a resounding 34-8 win over the Eels.

Cameron Munster and Harry Grant know it's Origin season and have returned to future Immortal form. Cooper Clarke capped off a wonderful evening with his first NRL try.

Friday's game against the Dogs seems them enter as outsiders due to missing so many players. They still have plenty of talent and will be confident.

12. Wests Tigers (8)

The poor Tigers are a far cry from what they promised a month ago. I know the injury crisis is very real but their depth has been tested in a big way.

Luke Laulilii was probably their best on the day, crossing for a try and running for 186 metres. Terrell May did his part. Otherwise though ...

A bye this weekend is well timed as the Tigers are running out of troops. The extra week will allow the rehab team to hopefully work their magic.

13. Canberra Raiders (13)

The Raiders watched on from the sidelines during the Magic Round chaos. Given the score blowouts, it probably wasn't a bad week to miss.

They return on Thursday night against the Dolphins. Ethan Strange and Hudson Young will be missing against an Origin ravaged Phins.

14. Parramatta Eels (12)

Parramatta's below par 2026 continued after a 34-8 hammering at the hands of the Storm.

Sean Russell opened the scoring on the night and the Eels looked to be on. Unfortunately it wouldn't continue. Truthfully it was a horror night.

The Eels have a bye this weekend. Given they're only missing Mitch Moses, it's probably a week they'd like to be playing.

15. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (15)

The Bulldogs woes continued on the back of a 38-16 loss to the Sharks. The Dogs padded the score-line a little but the game was done at half time.

Lachlan Galvin continues to be the Dogs best, despite the fact he continues to cop it. Jacob Preston was unlucky to miss Origin selection. Stephen Crichton was lucky to gain Origin selection.

The Dogs host the Origin destroyed Storm on Friday night. To say they must win this game is the mother of all understatements.

16. Gold Coast Titans (16)

The Titans started well against the high flying Knights yet were soundly flogged to the tune of 36 points to 12.

Oliver Pasco's aforementioned second minute try was the highlight for the Titans. Unfortunately Kurtis Morrin's 56th minute try was all that could be added.

They start massive outsiders to the Sea Eagles on Saturday night. Jojo Fifita's surprise selection sees him join Tino Fa'asuamaleaui in Origin camp.

17. St George Illawarra Dragons (17)

The Dragons were brave, unlucky and horribly outclassed during their 28-6 loss to the Panthers on Sunday night.

Christian Tuipulotu crossed for their only try although I'd argue Damien Cook's try should have stood in his milestone game.

The Red V would have hoped the Warriors would have been more Origin-effected this weekend. They showed enough last week to suggest they'll be competitive here.