From the treatment table, Tom Trbojevic is making his voice heard, and his message to Manly powerbrokers couldn't be clearer.

The injured fullback has thrown his full weight behind a permanent appointment for the interim head coach, Kieran Foran, becoming the most prominent voice in what is fast becoming an unstoppable groundswell of support for the rookie coach inside the Brookvale walls.

When Foran stepped into the role after three rounds into the season, Manly were a shipwreck, and Anthony Seibold was shown the door after a winless start in front of their fans.

The former Kiwis representative playmaker had only retired from playing in the NRL at the end of last season.

What followed has been nothing short of extraordinary.

Six wins from seven matches, with the solitary defeat coming against a Penrith Panthers side currently setting the pace at the top of the table.

A team languishing in 14th place at the end of Round 4 now sit in the top four heading into Round 12, a transformation Trbojevic has pinned squarely on the shoulders of the man in the coaching box.

"I'd love him to be the head coach," Trbojevic told SEN 1170.

"Kieran has always had a great temperament when he's talked.

"He just instils belief in the playing group (and) we all have so much respect for him. We all just want to perform for him.

"It was a big job for Kieran to step into, and the boys have just responded to it.

"He believes in everyone, and if you can't get up for Kieran Foran, just hand the jersey back.

"I speak on behalf of everyone at the club that we'd love to have him there.

"He drives high standards, and he'll let you know if you aren't doing well enough." Foran's influence has been noticed, particularly on Manly's star backrower Haumole Olakau'atu, who was selected to be in the starting lineup for the NSW Blues ahead of the first Origin game of the series next Wednesday. Olakau'atu had two games with less than 100 running metres in the first four weeks of the season, and has since then run 130 metres and more each game since Round 5. Manly also has another Origin player in Tolutau Koula, who has been selected on the wing for the Blues after being one of the best backline players in the competition to start the season.