The NRL has fallen on its sword, admitting that Damien Cook was robbed of a try on the weekend after it emerged that Penrith Panthers winger Brian To'o never actually had possession of the ball.

The North Queensland Cowboys, meanwhile, received their own apology, as the league acknowledged that Reuben Cotter, who was sent to the bin for a professional foul, was incorrect.

It was a call that nearly derailed their gutsy victory over the Sydney Roosters.

Damien Cook had chased his own chip kick near halftime and appeared to get a boot to the ball as To'o put his fingertips to the ball, trying to clamp down on it.

The dummy-half wheeled away in celebration of what he believed was a crucial four-pointer to make the game 12-6 at halftime against the Panthers.

Bunker official Grant Atkins saw it differently, ruling To'o had possession and handed Penrith the penalty instead.

Cook was interviewed by The Sydney Morning Herald and addressed his reaction to the initial decision of his try being overturned.

"Is it consolation? I guess it's irrelevant now," Cook told SMH.

"We were actually told it was the wrong call before we walked into the press conference the other night. I maintain things could have been different had we gone into half-time down 12-6. People were writing us off and expected us to be on the end of a big scoreline.

"I thought it was a try. Every man and his dog have told me since they also thought it was a try. We're just not getting those close calls. We were better, but as Dean said in the presser, it means nothing if we don't improve again this weekend."

For Atkins, the man who oversaw the 2025 Grand Final, the fallout appears to have had consequences.

He has been passed over for State of Origin officiating duties next Wednesday, with Ashley Klein to take the whistle for the series opener.