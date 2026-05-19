The NRL has announced the six teams headed to Vegas to kick off the 2027 season.

The Parramatta Eels will face the Gold Coast Titans, and the Melbourne Storm will play the Wests Tigers at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas.

The NRL has also announced that English Super League clubs Bradford Bulls and Leigh Leopards will be part of the Vegas blockbuster in 2027.

These games will be played on Saturday, February 27 (Sunday, February 28 in Australia).

"Las Vegas has become the much-anticipated NRL Premiership season launch," NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said in the official statement.

"It's a true bucket list experience - where the best sport in the world, Rugby League, meets the world's entertainment capital.

"In 2027, the event will be even bigger with an expanded week of experiences. We'll welcome teams from three Australian states alongside two Super League clubs, bringing together passionate supporter bases from both hemispheres in one spectacular setting.

"We've worked closely with our partners to ensure fans can access affordable and direct travel packages with family and friends. Wests Tigers, Titans, Eels and Storm themed charter flights offer a direct journey to Las Vegas.

"What makes Vegas such a good adventure is that it's more than three games; it's a full fan experience for all ages. From player appearances and fan events to business conferences and music performances, not to mention everything else the city has to offer, it's an unforgettable week of sport and entertainment.

"I encourage fans everywhere to get there and be part of it, because this event continues to go from strength to strength.

"Thank you to our clubs and all of our partners, including the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, Allegiant Stadium and our broadcast partners, for helping us create an experience that is unmatched for sports fans anywhere in the world."

Exclusive travel packages go on sale at 8am Wednesday at vegastravel.nrl.com.

The NRL stated that further information on match scheduling and broadcasting will be announced at a later date.

It will most likely be sometime next year, as the 2026 Vegas schedule was confirmed two months out before the kickoff.