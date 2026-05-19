The SOuth Sydney Rabbitohs have confirmed a low grade calf strain for Campbell Graham which won't leave him sidelined for any significant period of time.

The outside back suffered the injury during Friday night's clash against the Dolphins during magic round at Suncorp Stadium.

The club have now revealed he will miss this weekend's game against the North Queensland Cowboys, but with a bye to follow in Round 13, the Rabbitohs medical staff are hopeful that he will be back on deck in time to clash with the Manly Sea Eagles in Round 14.

Graham was seen as an outsider for the NSW Blues Origin camp this week prior to the injury, although coach Laurie Daley handed the centre spots to Stephen Crichton and Kotoni Staggs, while Tolutau Koula will debut on the wing.

The Rabbitohs outside back has struggled with injury issues in recent seasons, managing only 11 games last year. He has already played 9 this year though and was showing good form before the injury, although he was able to complete the game against the Redcliffe-based outfit.

South Sydney are also missing Latrell Mitchell for this weekend, while Edward Kosi has been shuffled to the bench and Bayleigh Bentley-Hape out of the side, opening the door for Alex Johnston to return, while Latrell Siegwalt and Talanoa Penitani are the other new faces, with Tallis Duncan shifting from the second-row to centre.

South Sydney clash with the North Queensland Cowboys in Townsville on Sunday afternoon.