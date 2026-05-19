The Canterbury Bulldogs are understood to be most unsettled on their fullback options going forward, with Connor Tracey's future again under the microscope.

The former Shark had a strong start to life at Belmore, but his form has sailed off a cliff in recent weeks along with the team, who have lost five of their last six matches.

Despite Canterbury's concerns over Tracey's future, the Bulldogs recently added two years to his contract at Belmore, ensuring he would remain with the club until at least the end of 2028.

Tracey can play other positions though, and the club's uncertainty around Tracey was clear to see recently as they went after the signature of Jahream Bula from the Wests Tigers.

Tracey putting pen to paper on a new deal came shortly after Bula re-signed with the Tigers, but journalist Brent Read told NRL 360 on Fox Sports that the club aren't done looking around for a fullback.

“I can tell you right now they're looking around for a fullback,” he said on NRL 360.

“The mere fact they are in the market for those positions shows they know they made some mistakes and need to fix them."

The options that remain off-contract at the end of this season are starting to become skinny, with William Kennedy from the Cronulla Sharks and Trai Fuller, who has options on the table both in Australia and in England, seemingly the best two on the market.

Whether the Bulldogs, with a slightly stretched salary cap and other questions around their spine after director of football Phil Gould was caught meeting up with Gold Coast Titans off-contract dummy half Sam Verrills during Magic Round, can afford either player remains to be seen.