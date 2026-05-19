The teams are in for Round 12, with the first of the heavily hit State of Origin rounds here for 2026.
That in itself has forced plenty of changes, with injuries also out of control around the competition.
Elsewhere, the Dragons have made a shock call on a returning forward, while the Bulldogs will get one of their big names back for a must-win clash with the understrength Storm.
Here are all the changes for Round 12 in rapid fire.
Click here to view all the teams for Round 12
Byes: Brisbane Broncos, Parramatta Eels, Newcastle Knights, Penrith Panthers, Sydney Roosters, Cronulla Sharks, Wests Tigers
2026-05-21T09:50:00Z
GIO Stadium
CBR
2026-05-21T09:50:00Z
DOL
Canberra Raiders
- The Raiders lose three for their clash with the Dolphins, with Ethan Strange and Hudson Young out to Origin, while Simi Sasagi is injured again.
- In a major boost, Xavier Savage is back, so Jed Stuart drops to the bench, while Daine Laurie will promote from the bench to start in place of Strange.
- In the second-row, Ata Mariota and Zac Hosking claim the spots left vacant by Young and Sasagi.
- Jack Clydsdale and Zac Hosking are the two new faces on the bench while Coby Black is jersey 20.
The Dolphins
- Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Max Plath, Selwyn Cobbo and Thomas Flegler are out with Origin, while Kodi Nikorima has suffered an injury.
- Trai Fuller comes straight in at fullback, Jeremy Marshall-King is promoted to start at hooker, Tevita Naufahu comes in for Cobbo and Francis Molo will start at prop for Flegler.
- Brad Schneider comes straight into the side for Nikorima at five-eighth.
- Lewis Symonds and Brian Pouniu are the new names on the bench.
2026-05-22T10:00:00Z
Accor Stadium
CAN
2026-05-22T10:00:00Z
MEL
Canterbury Bulldogs
- A big in for the Bulldogs with Jacob Kiraz taking the spot of Stephen Crichton who is on Origin duty.
- Marcelo Montoya is added to the bench, with Lipoi Hopoi missing out.
- Josh Curran and Sean O'Sullivan are added to the reserves list as a chance of playing.
Melbourne Storm
- The Storm lose Cameron Munster, Harry Grant and Trent Loiero to State of Origin.
- Keagan Russell-Smith comes straight in at five-eighth, Trent Toelau starts at hooker and Cooper Clarke is promoted to lock.
- Alex MacDonald and Gabriel Satrick, who is on debut, join the bench.
2026-05-23T07:30:00Z
St George Venues Stadium
STI
2026-05-23T07:30:00Z
NZW
St George Illawarra Dragons
- Moses Suli is out, and Jaydn Su'A is back. In one of the stranger decisions of the week, Su'A will start at centre.
- Tyrell Sloan joins the bench in his return with Hayden Buchanan dropping out.
New Zealand Warriors
- In a surprise, Luke Metcalf misses out again with Te Maire Martin to take over at halfback from Tanah Boyd, who will miss the rest of the year with an ACL injury.
- Mitch Barnett and Kurt Capewell miss out to State of Origin.
- Jackson Ford and Jacob Laban promote into the starting side.
- Eddie Ieremia-Toeava, Luke Hanson and Marata Niukore join the bench, while Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is among the reserves and a chance to play.
2026-05-23T09:30:00Z
4 Pines Park
MAN
2026-05-23T09:30:00Z
GLD
Manly Sea Eagles
- Tolutau Koula and Haumole Olakau'atu are on Origin duty and Lehi Hopoate is suspended for the Sea Eagles.
- Josh Feledy and Blake Wilson come into the backline, while Jackson Shereb joins the back-row.
- Brandon Wakeham is back from suspension, pushing Jake Simpkin back to the bench, while Hugo Hart and Simione Laiafi are the new names.
Gold Coast Titans
- Tino Fa'asuamaleaui and Jojo Fifita are out with Origin duty, so Klese Haas and Jaylan De Groot come into the side.
- Chris Randall is out with a concussion but still in the reserves. Arama Hau starts in the second-row, with Lachlan Ilias, Bodhi Sharpley and Adam Christensen joining the bench.
2026-05-24T06:05:00Z
QLD Country Bank
NQL
2026-05-24T06:05:00Z
SOU
North Queensland Cowboys
- Jason Taumalolo returns rom a rest in a direct replacement for Reuben Cotter who is out with Origin.
- Braidon Burns is out injured, so Robert Derby is promoted to start, while Viliami Vailea and Kai O'Donnell join the bench.
South Sydney Rabbitohs
- The Rabbitohs have a very different looking side for Round 12.
- Bayleigh Bentley-Hape (wing, dropped), Cameron Murray (lock, Origin), Campbell Graham (centre, injured), Jayden Sullivan (bench, dropped), Bronson Garlick (hooker, dropped), and Latrell Mitchell (centre, injured) are all out.
- Alex Johnston returns on one wing, while Talanoa Penitani claims the other. Latrell Siegwalt is promoted from the bench to centre, while Tallis Duncan moves from the second-row to centre.
- Tevita Tatola is promoted to start at prop, Peter Mamouzelos is in at dummy half while Keaon Koloamatangi moves from prop to the edge.
- Adam Elliott starts at lock, with Jamie Humphreys, Liam Le Blanc, Thomas Fletcher and Edward Kosi (dropped from the wing to the bench) rounding out the interchange.