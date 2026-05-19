The teams are in for Round 12, with the first of the heavily hit State of Origin rounds here for 2026.

That in itself has forced plenty of changes, with injuries also out of control around the competition.

Elsewhere, the Dragons have made a shock call on a returning forward, while the Bulldogs will get one of their big names back for a must-win clash with the understrength Storm.

Here are all the changes for Round 12 in rapid fire.

Click here to view all the teams for Round 12

Byes: Brisbane Broncos, Parramatta Eels, Newcastle Knights, Penrith Panthers, Sydney Roosters, Cronulla Sharks, Wests Tigers

 2026-05-21T09:50:00Z 
 
 
GIO Stadium
CBR   
 2026-05-21T09:50:00Z 
   DOL
    #NRLRaidersDolphins
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Canberra Raiders

The Dolphins

 2026-05-22T10:00:00Z 
 
 
Accor Stadium
CAN   
 2026-05-22T10:00:00Z 
   MEL
    #NRLBulldogsStorm
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Canterbury Bulldogs

Melbourne Storm

 2026-05-23T07:30:00Z 
 
 
St George Venues Stadium
STI   
 2026-05-23T07:30:00Z 
   NZW
    #NRLDragonsWarriors
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

St George Illawarra Dragons

New Zealand Warriors

 2026-05-23T09:30:00Z 
 
 
4 Pines Park
MAN   
 2026-05-23T09:30:00Z 
   GLD
    #NRLManlyTitans
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Manly Sea Eagles

Gold Coast Titans

 2026-05-24T06:05:00Z 
 
 
QLD Country Bank
NQL   
 2026-05-24T06:05:00Z 
   SOU
    #NRLCowboysSouths
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

North Queensland Cowboys

South Sydney Rabbitohs