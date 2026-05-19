The teams are in for Round 12, with the first of the heavily hit State of Origin rounds here for 2026.

That in itself has forced plenty of changes, with injuries also out of control around the competition.

Elsewhere, the Dragons have made a shock call on a returning forward, while the Bulldogs will get one of their big names back for a must-win clash with the understrength Storm.

Here are all the changes for Round 12 in rapid fire.

Click here to view all the teams for Round 12

Byes: Brisbane Broncos, Parramatta Eels, Newcastle Knights, Penrith Panthers, Sydney Roosters, Cronulla Sharks, Wests Tigers

Canberra Raiders

The Dolphins

Canterbury Bulldogs

A big in for the Bulldogs with Jacob Kiraz taking the spot of Stephen Crichton who is on Origin duty.

Marcelo Montoya is added to the bench, with Lipoi Hopoi missing out.

Josh Curran and Sean O'Sullivan are added to the reserves list as a chance of playing.

Melbourne Storm

St George Illawarra Dragons

Moses Suli is out, and Jaydn Su'A is back. In one of the stranger decisions of the week, Su'A will start at centre.

Tyrell Sloan joins the bench in his return with Hayden Buchanan dropping out.

New Zealand Warriors

Manly Sea Eagles

Gold Coast Titans

North Queensland Cowboys

South Sydney Rabbitohs