Newcastle Knights outside back Dane Gagai has avoided sanction at the NRL judiciary over a hip drop style tackle on AJ Brimson during Sunday afternoon's magic round win.

The Knights, who picked up the two competition points with a 36 points to 12 win over the Titans in the opening game of Sunday's action, would have had the veteran former Queensland representative outside back available next weekend regardless given he was only slapped with a Grade 1 charge for the tackle.

Gagai however, after being found not guilty at NRL HQ on Tuesday afternoon, gets to keep his rolling judiciary record in check without an offence on it and as a result will be up for reduced penalties if he has any further offences throughout the course of the year.

The Knights outside back wasn't penalised or placed on report during the game for the tackle where he clung onto AJ Brimson who was attempting to make a break down the left-hand side of the field.

Gagai swung around the tackle, but appeared to make contact mostly with the ground first before any part of Brimson's legs.

With no injury recorded from the tackle, Gagai has avoided a charge as the Knights look to continue their strong start to the campaign that now reads 7 wins from 11 starts.

Newcastle have the bye this week and will host the Parramatta Eels in their next game on Saturday, May 30.

In all 15 charges were copped by players out of magic round, with the other 14 accepting early guilty pleas, meaning Manly Sea Eagles outside back Lehi Hopoate (one match) and Patrick Herbert (two matches) will face suspensions, with all of Connor Tracey, Campbell Graham, Terrell May, Jock Madden, Matthew Lodge (all $750), Arama Hau, Alofiana Khan-Pereira (both $1000), Loko Pasifiki Tonga ($1500), Patrick Herbert, Tom Chester Luciano Leilua (all $1800), and Preston Riki ($3000) facing fines.