The NRL have confirmed Ashley Klein will referee his 21st State of Origin match next Wednesday night.

Klein, who has been rated at the top of the NRL officiating panel for many years, will take charge of the game and in doing so, tie with Bill Harrigan on 21 matches in the interstate battle.

Referees have been constantly under the microscope throughout 2026, and Origin 1 will be no different with plenty of conjecture and question marks around how the six-again rules will be enforced during the game's showpiece event.

Klein will be supported by Chris Butler in the bunker who officiated all three games of last year's series from that chair.

Matt Noyen and Phil Henderson have been named as the touch judges for the series opener, with Henderson a regular at the top end of rugby league officiating in running the sidelines.

State of Origin Game 1 referee appointments

Referee: Ashley Klein

Touch judges: Matt Noyen and Phil Henderson

Bunker official: Chris Butler

The game will be played next Wednesday night at Accor Stadium in Sydney.