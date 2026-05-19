Super League clubs are being circled with a tantalising prospect: the chance to land Parramatta Eels versatile forward Dylan Walker.

The 31-year-old, a premiership winner in 2014, the four-club veteran has been doing the rounds across virtually the entire Super League landscape in recent weeks as he plots a new chapter in the Northern Hemisphere, according to Love Rugby League.

With 263 NRL appearances, Dally M Centre of the Year recipient in 2017, and two State of Origin appearances for the Blues, Walker has been a quality player in his career.

A natural centre in his younger days, he shifted into the halves before finding a more recent home at the lock position, and has become a go-to option in the utility number 14 role.

Most intriguingly, Walker isn't believed to be asking for a big payday.

His wage expectations are understood to be well short of marquee territory.

Super League clubs have been taken aback by the sheer volume of NRL talent, with Ronald Volkman, Will Kennedy, Sam Verrills and Chanel Harris-Tavita among those already being shopped around.

Castleford Tigers have already moved swiftly, securing two St George Illawarra Dragons players in Damien Cook and Mat Feagai for the 2027 campaign, and Wakefield Trinity pulled off a major coup, signing New Zealand Warriors star Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

The pipeline shows no signs of slowing. With a wave of NRL players now on the market and more expected to follow, Super League looks set for a significant influx of talent next year, and Dylan Walker appears firmly on course to be part of it.