When both State of Origin teams dropped on Monday morning, the general feeling was "wait, what, say that again?"
It seems as though both coaches tried to be clever about selections and out work the other.
Truthfully, keeping in mind I've played about 11 minutes of football in my life, I think both coaches missed a trick ... to say the least.
Laurie Daley overlooked one of the form players of the competition for two players no one had in their predicted line up.
Meanwhile Billy Slater has named a bench that has even the biggest Broncos fan asking "what gives?".
There are a host of players absolutely screaming out for Origin selection, who have been overlooked.
Players who, by all rights, should be there next Wednesday night.
Dolphins star Kulikefu Finefeuiaki should be in the run on side and not named as the reserve, but as he can be elevated on the night, he will be left off this list.
Below are seven players who should absolutely be there come Origin One, but were overlooked:
7. Jackson Ford
The biggest omission, in my view, is the Warriors prop who is trailing only Nathan Cleary in the Dally M count.
Ford is in supreme form, and should have been the first middle picked for the Blues.
He's averaging 180 run metres per game, tackling at 95%, has four tries, six line-breaks and seven offloads in his ten games this year.
He's played 80 minutes on four occassions and has played over 60 minutes in all of his 10 games. He should be starting next Wednesday night.
I simply cannot fathom how the form prop of the competition has been overlooked for the likes of Jacob Saifiti and Victor Radley.
Daley suggested he chose Radley as he can cover second row, as if Jackson Ford wasn't a career second rower until last season.