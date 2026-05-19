When both State of Origin teams dropped on Monday morning, the general feeling was "wait, what, say that again?"

It seems as though both coaches tried to be clever about selections and out work the other.

Truthfully, keeping in mind I've played about 11 minutes of football in my life, I think both coaches missed a trick ... to say the least.

Laurie Daley overlooked one of the form players of the competition for two players no one had in their predicted line up.

Meanwhile Billy Slater has named a bench that has even the biggest Broncos fan asking "what gives?".

There are a host of players absolutely screaming out for Origin selection, who have been overlooked.

Players who, by all rights, should be there next Wednesday night.

Dolphins star Kulikefu Finefeuiaki should be in the run on side and not named as the reserve, but as he can be elevated on the night, he will be left off this list.

Below are seven players who should absolutely be there come Origin One, but were overlooked: