The Dolphins will be without one of the NRL's most damaging outside backs on Thursday night, with Herbie Farnworth ruled out of their clash against the Canberra Raiders.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Dolphins named Farnworth to play in the round 12 clash in the nation's capital.

9 News Queensland reported that the English centre pulled up with hamstring tightness after Magic Round.

He is currently on a modified program this week, with the club taking precautions.

Farnworth has been a powerful centre this season, and the numbers tell a story.

This season, he has scored five tries in ten games, while averaging 168 running metres per game, with 7.2 tackle breaks and 3.8 offloads per game, being virtually impossible to contain.

Oryn Keeley has been named to step into the starting side in Farnworth's place and will need to hit the ground running against a Raiders outfit that will be aware of the opportunity his absence presents.

The Melbourne Storm-bound Keeley, a second-rower, may yet be replaced in the starting side by either Brian Pouniu who is on the bench, or specialist outside back LJ Nonu who is in the reserved.

The Dolphins have already lost Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Selwyn Cobbo, Max Plath and Thomas Flegler to State of Origin for their trip to Canberra, while Kodi Nikorima is injured.

After an ordinary start to the season, the Dolphins have turned a corner in recent weeks, picking up wins over the Melbourne Storm, Canterbury Bulldogs and South Sydney Rabbitohs to improve their record to five and five, with the club sitting in eighth spot.