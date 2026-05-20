For years, Victor Radley and Addin Fonua-Blake were the type of players State of Origin seemed built for.

Aggressive, confrontational and relentless, both had forged reputations as tone-setting forwards capable of shifting momentum through physicality alone.

Yet despite growing up with Origin ambitions, neither player was allowed to represent NSW due to the game's former Tier 1 eligibility restrictions.

Now, after the ARLC altered the criteria in February this year, Radley and Fonua-Blake have finally been handed the opportunity they once believed may never come.

The revised rules now allow players to represent a State of Origin side regardless of the international nation they play for, provided they still meet the remaining Origin eligibility criteria.

Previously, players aligned with Tier 1 nations outside of Australia were ruled ineligible for Origin selection.

Radley had represented England, while Fonua-Blake's single appearance for New Zealand in 2017 effectively shut the door on any future NSW hopes despite later switching allegiance to Tonga.

Debutant Casey McLean was also among the players impacted before the rule change.

For Radley, the shift immediately reignited something he had long pushed to the back of his mind.

“I didn't expect to get picked,” he told Zero Tackle.

“I just think that there is such good competition in my position, there is such a high quality of players. I probably put myself at the bottom of that list quite often, which probably isn't the best mindset to have, but I'm not delusional.

“As soon as they changed the rule, I thought, ' Happy days, I was always going to do the best I could for the Roosters anyway. It was just a little thing in my head that if I was good enough, I could be in the team.

“It was good that it wasn't up to a rule, it was up to whether I was good enough.”

The Roosters forward enters the series as one of the more versatile pieces in Laurie Daley's squad, named on the bench despite primarily playing lock at club level.

With Isaah Yeo and Cameron Murray both capable of filling the No.13 role, Radley is expected to be used across the middle rotation or potentially on an edge if required.

His selection also came ahead of several in-form forwards, including Keon Koloamatangi and Jackson Ford, highlighting the value Laurie Daley places on his impact in a team.

Fonua-Blake's path to Origin carried a similar sense of disbelief.

“I thought this game had probably passed me, with the rules,” he also admitted to Zero Tackle.

“I was a fan of watching the game, and when the post got out that the rules were changing, you know it was something I wanted to be a part of.

“When the rules changed, I wanted to play in this game, so it is a dream come true to get the call-up from Loz.”

The Sharks prop revealed an early-season conversation with Daley helped fuel his push towards selection.

“We met up, and we had a coffee”, he revealed.

“He asked me what my desires were throughout the year, and I said I wanted to make the Origin team. He asked what it would mean to me, and I said it would mean the world. Growing up watching these games as a kid, you want to be a part of it. He then just said, ok well, now go out there and prove to me why you should be in the team.

“Ever since that first conversation we had, I wanted to put my best foot forward and get the call up.”

Together, the pair arrive as two of the game's aggressors, and as some would say, ‘pests'. However, they are using that to fuel their performance.

“Yeah, it's good, I have also got that kind of blessing from the Roosters too, I know that I kind of get some grief for it. Robbo is pretty clear on how he wants me to play, it's never going to be in a style that isn't about going against the opposition,” Radley said of Daley, backing his discipline and aggressive style.

“I couldn't care less” being QLD enemy number one.

“I am never loved, no matter what I do”

Fonua-Blake echoed that same aggressive mentality despite the increased speed of the game.

“I am just gonna go for it. I back my skillset and my fitness, and when that whistle blows, I am just going to go as hard as I can for as long as I can,” he said.

“I feel like we've got a good pack here. I know if I was playing against (our forward pack) I'd have a bit of fear in me.”

For Radley, the opportunity also taps into years of childhood obsession with rugby league's biggest stage.

“I loved State of Origin time. I remember going to school on Thursday morning, and my mood was determined by how the game went the night before,” he smiled.

“It was the greatest game of the year.

“Paul Gallen punching Nate Myles' head in, that era”, he laughed as the most influential.

Fonua-Blake even joked he now owes a debt of gratitude to the administrators responsible for changing the rules.

“Thank you (V'landys and Abdo), if I see youse out I'll buy you guys a coffee”, he laughed.

While the rule change may have opened the door, both players now enter the Origin arena determined to prove they belong there on merit alone, and NSW will be hoping their new enforcers can help deliver victory.