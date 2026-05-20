Penrith Panthers star Dylan Edwards has closed to within a single vote of the lead in Zero Tackle's NRL MVP after putting in a stellar performance during a victory over the Dragons at Magic Round.

Edwards polled 18 votes for the men from the foot of the mountains, 12 more than teammate Nathan Cleary to move to within a single vote.

Cleary still holds the lead after managing to poll 6.

Behind them, James Tedesco, Scott Drinkwater, Jackson Ford and Latrell Mitchell all failed to poll, so the gap to the top has opened up, while Haumole Olakau'atu has moved into seventh spot by grabbing a perfect 20 votes.

He was joined by five others as a unanimously voted MVP over the weekend, with Herbie Farnworth, Jake Clifford, Cameron Munster, Dane Gagai and Erin Clark all earning a perfect 20, while in the other games, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Nicho Hynes, William Kennedy, Dylan Edwards and Brian To'o were voted top of the charts by at least one judge.

As a reminder of how this works, our panel, comprising Zero Tackle founder Matt Clements, journalist Leo Twemlow, and writer Dan Nichols, alongside myself as editor, will cast votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis from each game of the premiership season.

Here are the Round 11 votes.

Sharks WON BY 22 POINTS Suncorp Stadium CRO 38 FT 16 CAN MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Dolphins WON BY 22 POINTS Suncorp Stadium SOU 10 FT 32 DOL MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Sea Eagles WON BY 28 POINTS Suncorp Stadium WST 18 FT 46 MAN MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Cowboys WON BY 6 POINTS Suncorp Stadium SYD 12 FT 18 NQL MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Storm WON BY 26 POINTS Suncorp Stadium PAR 8 FT 34 MEL MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Knights WON BY 24 POINTS Suncorp Stadium GLD 12 FT 36 NEW MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Warriors WON BY 30 POINTS Suncorp Stadium NZW 42 FT 12 BRI MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Panthers WON BY 22 POINTS Suncorp Stadium PEN 28 FT 6 STI MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Top ten

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