Penrith Panthers star Dylan Edwards has closed to within a single vote of the lead in Zero Tackle's NRL MVP after putting in a stellar performance during a victory over the Dragons at Magic Round.

Edwards polled 18 votes for the men from the foot of the mountains, 12 more than teammate Nathan Cleary to move to within a single vote.

Cleary still holds the lead after managing to poll 6.

Behind them, James Tedesco, Scott Drinkwater, Jackson Ford and Latrell Mitchell all failed to poll, so the gap to the top has opened up, while Haumole Olakau'atu has moved into seventh spot by grabbing a perfect 20 votes.

He was joined by five others as a unanimously voted MVP over the weekend, with Herbie Farnworth, Jake Clifford, Cameron Munster, Dane Gagai and Erin Clark all earning a perfect 20, while in the other games, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Nicho Hynes, William Kennedy, Dylan Edwards and Brian To'o were voted top of the charts by at least one judge.

As a reminder of how this works, our panel, comprising Zero Tackle founder Matt Clements, journalist Leo Twemlow, and writer Dan Nichols, alongside myself as editor, will cast votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis from each game of the premiership season.

Here are the Round 11 votes.

 2026-05-15T08:00:00Z 
Sharks WON BY 22 POINTS
Suncorp Stadium
CRO   
38
FT
16
   CAN
   Crowd: 45,236
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
  Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Leo Twemlow
5 Ronaldo Mulitalo Nicho Hynes Ronaldo Mulitalo William Kennedy
4 Nicho Hynes William Kennedy William Kennedy Ronaldo Mulitalo
3 Braydon Trindall Ronaldo Mulitalo Jesse Colquhoun Nicho Hynes
2 William Kennedy Braydon Trindall Hohepa Puru Hohepa Puru
1 Addin Fonua-Blake Addin Fonua-Blake Braydon Trindall Addin Fonua-Blake
 2026-05-15T10:00:00Z 
Dolphins WON BY 22 POINTS
Suncorp Stadium
SOU   
10
FT
32
   DOL
   Crowd: 48,673
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
  Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Leo Twemlow
5 Herbie Farnworth Herbie Farnworth Herbie Farnworth Herbie Farnworth
4 Max Plath Jack Bostock Jack Bostock Jack Bostock
3 Selwyn Cobbo Max Plath Max Plath Max Plath
2 Tallis Duncan Tallis Duncan Tallis Duncan Tallis Duncan
1 Jack Bostock Kodi Nikorima Kodi Nikorima Kodi Nikorima
 2026-05-16T05:00:00Z 
Sea Eagles WON BY 28 POINTS
Suncorp Stadium
WST   
18
FT
46
   MAN
   Crowd: 41,396
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
  Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Leo Twemlow
5 Haumole Olakau'atu Haumole Olakau'atu Haumole Olakau'atu Haumole Olakau'atu
4 Clayton Faulalo Clayton Faulalo Clayton Faulalo Clayton Faulalo
3 Jason Saab Jason Saab Luke Brooks Jason Saab
2 Lehi Hopoate Taniela Paseka Jason Saab Luke Brooks
1 Taniela Paseka Ben Trbojevic Taniela Paseka Lehi Hopoate
 2026-05-16T07:30:00Z 
Cowboys WON BY 6 POINTS
Suncorp Stadium
SYD   
12
FT
18
   NQL
   Crowd: 49,601
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
  Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Leo Twemlow
5 Jake Clifford Jake Clifford Jake Clifford Jake Clifford
4 Naufahu Whyte Tom Chester Naufahu Whyte Tom Chester
3 Tom Chester Naufahu Whyte Tom Chester Naufahu Whyte
2 Braidon Burns Reed Mahoney Reuben Cotter Reuben Cotter
1 Reuben Cotter Braidon Burns Braidon Burns Braidon Burns
 2026-05-16T09:45:00Z 
Storm WON BY 26 POINTS
Suncorp Stadium
PAR   
8
FT
34
   MEL
   Crowd: 48,692
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
  Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Leo Twemlow
5 Cameron Munster Cameron Munster Cameron Munster Cameron Munster
4 Harry Grant Harry Grant Harry Grant Harry Grant
3 Jack Howarth Jack Howarth Jack Howarth Jack Howarth
2 Cooper Clarke Ativalu Lisati Ativalu Lisati Ativalu Lisati
1 Jahrome Hughes Cooper Clarke Cooper Clarke Cooper Clarke
 2026-05-17T04:00:00Z 
Knights WON BY 24 POINTS
Suncorp Stadium
GLD   
12
FT
36
   NEW
   Crowd: 42,098
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
  Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Leo Twemlow
5 Dane Gagai Dane Gagai Dane Gagai Dane Gagai
4 Sandon Smith Kalyn Ponga Kalyn Ponga Kalyn Ponga
3 Dominic Young Trey Mooney Greg Marzhew Dominic Young
2 Kalyn Ponga Dylan Lucas Sandon Smith Sandon Smith
1 Dylan Lucas Dominic Young Dominic Young Dylan Lucas
 2026-05-17T06:05:00Z 
Warriors WON BY 30 POINTS
Suncorp Stadium
NZW   
42
FT
12
   BRI
   Crowd: 50,386
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
  Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Leo Twemlow
5 Erin Clark Erin Clark Erin Clark Erin Clark
4 Dallin Watene-Zelezniak James Fisher-Harris Wayde Egan Wayde Egan
3 Te Maire Martin Wayde Egan James Fisher-Harris James Fisher-Harris
2 Wayde Egan Te Maire Martin Te Maire Martin Te Maire Martin
1 James Fisher-Harris Mitchell Barnett Leka Halasima Leka Halasima
 2026-05-17T08:25:00Z 
Panthers WON BY 22 POINTS
Suncorp Stadium
PEN   
28
FT
6
   STI
   Crowd: 46,752
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
  Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Leo Twemlow
5 Dylan Edwards Dylan Edwards Brian To'o Dylan Edwards
4 Brian To'o Moses Leota Moses Leota Brian To'o
3 Nathan Cleary Brian To'o Dylan Edwards Nathan Cleary
2 Thomas Jenkins Toby Couchman Isaiah Papali'i Moses Leota
1 Moses Leota Isaiah Papali'i Toby Couchman Damien Cook

Top ten

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