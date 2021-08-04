Sydney Roosters' star centre Joseph Manu has reportedly been approached by the New Zealand Rugby Union.

Manu, who is widely tipped to be the next $1 million man in the NRL and has been linked to an array of clubs as he approaches the idea of changing to fullback from the beginning of his next contract in 2023, could have another option on the table.

The Daily Telegraph has revealed that the NZRU have an interest in Manu, but would only be able to offer him $600,000 per season, which could cover both All Blacks games (should he be selected), and a contract with a franchise in the local Super Rugby competition, which is played both domestically, and in a trans-tasman environment against Australian teams at the completion of the local domestic season.

It's understood that the money offered would be capped at that amount because 2023 is a World Cup year, meaning the NZRU have more valuable players to contract.

Manu has previously said he would love to represent the All Blacks, and would now have precedence to follow, with Roger Tuivasa-Sheck signing on the dotted line with the NZRU, leaving the Warriors just weeks ago.

The Sydney Roosters would still like to hold onto Manu, however, that prospect is looking more and more unlikely.

With James Tedesco still ahead of Manu in the Roosters' pecking order, and it unlikely to change anytime soon, the star will have plenty of options on the table come November 1 when he is allowed to negotiate with other clubs.