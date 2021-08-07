No content with the list of forwards he will have at his disposal for the 2022 season, Brisbane Broncos head coach Kevin Walters has cast the net again in the hopes of snaring a pair of noted names.

Despite youngster Keenan Palasia agreeing to terms with the club, Walters and his recruitment staff has reportedly narrowed their focus on landing current Dog Dylan Napa and Raider Ryan James.

Whether or not the signatures of both will be necessary or feasible under the salary cap, Peter Badel of The Daily Telegraph has claimed Walters is keen on the duo as they would add grunt in the middle of the park and shoulder some of the weight that Payne Haas has been forced to deal with by himself this season.

Former Broncos bruiser Gordan Tallis spoke with Badel earlier on Saturday and suggested that although there are names around Haas that have appeared desperate to fill the void, his great mate Walters would be best served surveying the market.

“They are probably one big guy short in the middle,” Tallis said.

“Tom Flegler has his moments and I really like him at times, but he has to pick up his consistency. He has played Origin now and needs to be more of a leader.

“They have Pat Carrigan to come back from injury and have some talent there, but they need to lift a bit. Carrigan can play long quality minutes in the middle.

“There are enough Queenslanders out there for them to look at."

Tallis stated that if Brisbane wished to return to their glory days, they would be best served doing so by reprising a winning formula.

“When the Broncos were at their best they had Glenn Lazarus and Andrew Gee, then Webcke and Petero off the bench," the former skipper said.

“The front row is a crucial spot for the Broncos to get right. The Roosters have an old head in Jared Waerea-Hargreaves – that’s where you get your confidence from.

“The halfbacks want great front-rowers in front of them to give them time and space. A good front-rower intimidates their opposition.

“Every pack has a leader. It’s important. Payne Haas is a leader but he needs a great partner to lean on.”

Napa and James are both set to come out-of-contract at the end of this season and are believed to be priced within the Broncos range.

On paper, the 28-year-old Napa appears to be the pick of the pair due to his past representative appearances, age and tally of NRL games, but if the Dogs sink their teeth in or a richer deal arises elsewhere, Walters could be forced to select the second best name on the table.

Should either agree to terms with the former powerhouse, they would become the club's 17th signature this season.