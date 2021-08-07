Veteran Kiwi Benji Marshall has suggested that he is more than able to fulfill the rigours of first-grade football next season, per a report from The Daily Telegraph.

At 36, Marshall has continued to prove adept at the level this season, but even though he has claimed he is physically able to complete another campaign, the 2010 Golden Boot award winner is yet to make up his mind on whether he will add to his impressive tally of NRL appearances.

The Whakatane born playmaker will be without a contract at the end of the season, after having inked a deal for a singular year with South Sydney prior to the season's commencement.

As of yet, incoming Rabbitohs coach Jason Demetriou has not stated whether Marshall will play a role for the Bunnies next season. Nevertheless, with Anthony Milford set to call Redfern home next season, Marshall would offer Demetriou fantastic coverage in the halves and elsewhere afield.

The 31-time Kiwi international has made 16-appearances for the Rabbits this season and has provided sterling service both off the bench and in his back-up starting roles.

Marshall returned to Wayne Bennett's side on Friday night after spending time in Sydney following the birth of his second child and provided his side with a 15-minute stint off the bench and a try-assist.

Marshall is reported to be close to a final decision and is likely to signal his intentions within the space of the next fortnight.