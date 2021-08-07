Exciting fullback Tesi Niu is reportedly set to agree to terms with the Broncos and remain at Red Hill despite fervent rival interest.

In a Friday night report by Peter Badel of The Daily Telegraph, it was suggested that Niu's decision to stay put has plenty to do with head coach Kevin Walters commitment to playing the teenager at his preferred slot at the back.

The out-of-contract Brisbane born back has reportedly be sought by several clubs after his hot form so far this season and was chased hard by the Titans towards the end of 2020.

In his 12 appearances in maroon and gold this season, Niu has only dipped below 100 run metres on a singular occasion and has crossed the chalk five-times - including his double against the Sharks in Round 16 and this effort against the Knights on Thursday.

With these numbers in mind, it was little wonder why Walters was so keen to praise the precocious talent publicly.

“I certainly think he can be our fullback based on what we have seen from him over the last month,” he said earlier this week.

“He had a couple of errors (against the Knights), but those high balls are hard to catch and he did some good things.

“He is still getting better as a fullback. He is still learning, he is still only 19 turning 20, so we’ll cut him some slack with a few of those errors.

“Tesi is doing some really good things and he is a Broncos kid.

“He loves the club, loves the place and we love him too.”

Despite the fact that a deal is yet to be done between player and club, Badel is of the belief that the Broncos will announce Niu's re-committal next Friday.

Should the scribe be on the money, the news will come to pass just two-days after the speedster's 20th birthday.

Brisbane have been exceedingly busy of late when it comes to shipping off names or pilfering them from their rivals.

Speaking to News Corp earlier in the week, the club's head of football, Ben Ikin, stated emphatically that he hoped Niu's name was the latest in a long line that will be on their books for 2022.

“We are keen to keep Tesi,” Ikin said.

“That will be a decision for Tesi ultimately, but we are in negotiations and we’ve made it clear we want Tesi to stay beyond this year.

“He and his agent have to weigh that up against interest from other clubs, but we’re hopeful of keeping him — we would really like him to stay beyond this year.”

The former Bronco and pundit echoed Walters' sentiments by expressing that it was Niu's ethos that had seen him start to reap rewards in first-grade.

“All reports from the coaching staff is that he is a delight to work with,” Ikin continued.

“Tesi is great to have around the place. He is softly spoken, does whatever the coaching staff ask of him and he always prepares well and you can see that in his performances.

“Fullback is not an easy position to play, especially at his age, and he has been doing a fairly good job of it.”

Niu and the Broncos are set to face the in-form Sydney Roosters next Friday night.