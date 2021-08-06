South Sydney sharpshooter Adam Reynolds has eclipsed Eric Simms to become the Rabbitohs' most prolific scorer in their 113-year history.

The heavily inked local junior surpassed Simms 46-year-old record of 1,841 points after converting Dane Gagai's try in the 46th minute of the Bunnies' impressive 40-12 win over Parramatta.

Having made his first-grade debut in 2012 after coming through the club's junior programs, Reynolds was already a fan favourite for those that pray at a cardinal and myrtle alter. But after planting his flag at the scoring summit, he has solidified himself as an immortal in what is likely to be his final season with Souths.

With his toe-poke style approach to goalkicking, Simms was deadly accurate across his 206-games for the Rabbits. And although his milestone was surpassed by a fellow local lad, Souths paid tribute to the 76-year-old on their social media accounts last night.

The great Eric Simms clocked up 1841 points from 1965-1975. Holding the Club’s highest point scoring record for over 46 years. 🐇❤️💚#GoRabbitohs pic.twitter.com/7e0bIjCGSq — South Sydney Rabbitohs 🐰 (@SSFCRABBITOHS) August 6, 2021

Speaking in the aftermath of his side's comfortable victory on the Gold Coast, Wayne Bennett heaped further praise on the duo of deadeyes.

"Eric Simms was a great player for the club so it's only fitting someone of his equal gets the record of most points," Bennett said.

"He retired in 1975 so it's quite a remarkable record and a pretty remarkable player to do it.

"There's been a lot of players between 1975 and 2021. It's a great credit to him and Eric for the standard he set for men to follow.

"It's wonderful for him and a great reward for his dedication.

"And the thing you learn if you watch the Olympics is nothing is impossible. It might take 46 years again but it will be done [again]."

LEGEND STATUS 🐰 Adam Reynolds becomes the greatest point-scorer in @SSFCRABBITOHS history! pic.twitter.com/yQSwn8c5Yz — NRL (@NRL) August 6, 2021

After notching eight goals from nine attempts, the man of the hour remained humble when addressing the media.

"My job is pretty simple here, I get asked to lead the boys around and play consistent footy and that's purely my focus," he said.

"I couldn't have done it without my teammates. I'm lucky to be in a position to kick a lot of goals.

"It's something I'll look back at the end of my career. I'm very honoured and privileged to be mentioned alongside people like Eric Simms."

From the Milestone man himself, Congratulations Reyno for becoming one of South Sydney’s greatest of all-time!! 😎🐰❤️💚 #ImLovinIt @maccas pic.twitter.com/pon8DOZOBi — South Sydney Rabbitohs 🐰 (@SSFCRABBITOHS) August 6, 2021

Although Reynolds has inked a deal to depart his boyhood club at the cessation of this season and trade Redfern for Red Hill, the 31-year-old claimed he still had further boxes to tick in his remaining time with the Rabbitohs.

"I'm still chasing a few milestones before I leave," Reynolds said.

"There's a lot more I want to do at Souths while I'm still here."

Reynolds will have further opportunities to add to his tally when the Bunnies square off against the Titans, Panthers, Roosters and Dragons to round out the regular season before yet another finals campaign for the league's most decorated club.