The North Queensland Cowboys have confirmed fullback Scott Drinkwater will exit the club at the end of 2026 to take up a contract with the St George Illawarra Dragons.\n\nThe star fullback, who is one of the best attacking players in the game and has constantly been near the top of the Dally M Medal count in recent seasons has signed a three-year deal with the Red V.\n\nThat will see him become a Dragon from the start of 2027 through to the end of 2029.\n\nThe dynamic fullback is a major signing for the Dragons, and their best in many years, with the club battling through a horror start to 2027.\n\n“Scott is a player of genuine class in our competition, and we're thrilled to have him commit to the Dragons from 2027,” Dragons CEO Tim Watsford said.\n\n“He brings proven NRL experience, composure, skill and an attacking instinct that will be a major asset for our club.\n\n“Importantly, we believe Scott will fit strongly with our playing group both on and off the field.”\n\nWhat it means for the future of Clint Gutherson remains to be seen. The Dragons co-captain has a year to run on his deal with the joint-venture, but will now need to look for another position, whether that be at centre, in the halves, or even off the bench as a utility option.\n\nDrinkwater said he was looking forward to the move south.\n\n“I'm really looking forward to joining the Dragons and being part of what the club is building,” Drinkwater said.\n\n“You can see the young talent from the area making its way through the ranks, so it's an exciting challenge to go on this journey with them.\n\n“I look forward to finishing strong at the Cowboys this year and then arriving at the Dragons for 2027 to do everything I can to contribute to the team's success.”\n\nDrinkwater has played 151 games for the Cowboys since joining in mid-2019, and head of football Michael Luck said he had been a fantastic asset for the club.\n\nLuck also revealed the Cowboys weren't in a position to match the long-term offer from the Dragons, seemingly confirming earlier reports that he would not be retained beyond the end of 2027 at all in Townsville.\n\n“Scott has been not just a valued member of our club, but a wonderful member of the North Queensland community since he arrived eight years ago,” Cowboys Football Club CEO Micheal Luck said.\n\n“Scott received a long-term offer from another club, which we were not in the position to match. He remains an integral member of our squad for the remainder of the 2026 season.\n\n“We wish Scott and his young family the very best in their next adventure. They will always be welcome at our club.”\n\nThe Cowboys will turn to either Tom Chester or Jaxon Purdue as their long-term fullback.