Dragons forward Luciano Leilua has requested an immediate release from his contract at the St George Illawarra Dragons.

The Samoan international is without a contract next year, with fresh reports from the Sydney Morning Herald revealing Leilua is looking for a change of scenery at a new NRL club as soon as possible.

It is understood Leilua sensationally asked interim coach Dean Young to compete in the NSW Cup in order to get his minutes up and improve his game after receiving limited minutes in the NRL.

Leilua played no less than 60 minutes per game in the opening two months of the season. Although after their Anzac Day shellacking, he received 29 minutes off the bench in back-to-back weeks, prompting the conversation with Young to occur.

He impressed in a solid performance for the Dragons reserve grade side, recording a try, running for 199 metres from taking 18 runs. It is a strong indication Leilua still has the fire in his belly but made need a fresh start.

Without a contract offer for 2027, Leilua is seeking a change before the June 30 deadline to secure his future and continue playing in the NRL.

The Dragons have been quick to re-build the roster after slumping to 11 straight losses to start the year, losing their coach and facing the likelihood of receiving the wooden spoon.

A roster overhaul has seen Damien Cook, Mat Feagai, Jaydn Su'A and now Leilua all leaving at season's end, with the likes of Moses Suli also allowed to explore his options for 2027.

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The club has signed elite talent to bolster its squad, including Keaon Koloamatangi, Luke Metcalf, Connor Watson, Scott Drinkwater and Phillip Sami.

Accompanied by their talented local junior forward pack, the Red V has a strong nucleus moving forward that will certainly improve their position on the ladder from this year.

Leilua has been in good form for the Red V in 2026, and after losing up to 15 kilograms over the summer and averaging 133 metres in his 10 appearance this year, the 29-year-old will no-doubt have clubs monitoring his contract situation closely.