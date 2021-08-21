The season might be heading towards the finals series, but the transfer news across the NRL is heating up. Here is all the latest news and rumours.

Tigers, Cowboys set to enter chase for Thompson

Luke Thompson is reportedly being shopped by the Bulldogs as the club attempt to free up some salary cap space.

Underwhelming since arriving in the NRL, the English forward is on big money and is now reportedly being chased by both the Wests Tigers and North Queensland Cowboys.

Trent Barrett is currently undertaking a full blown roster revamp, having made six signings ahead of the 2022 season.

FULL STORY: Potential destinations revealed for Bulldogs' prop Thompson

LUKE THOMPSON

Prop Bulldogs 2021 SEASON AVG 142.1

All Run Metres 0.2

Tries 2.4

Tackle Breaks

Suli in the Dragons' sights, again

Reports suggest the St George Illawarra Dragons have offered Manly Sea Eagles centre' Moses Suli a new deal.

The Dragons were previously keen on signing Suli after his breakout 2019 season with the Sea Eagles, but the centre rejected the club outright in signing a new long-term deal to stay on the Northern Beaches.

It appears the Red V are ready to go after the now out of favour centre once again though, with Suli struggling to break into a consistent first grade spot this season.

FULL STORY: Déjà vu as Dragons set to chase outside back again

Bulldogs set to chase veteran half Pearce

The Canterbury Bulldogs are set to chase veteran half Mitchell Pearce.

The former New South Wales Origin half is understood to want to round out his career back in Sydney following the expiration of his contract in Newcastle at the end of 2022.

New Bulldogs' director of football Phil Gould is also known to be a massive fan of Pearce, however, salary cap constraints may make the move difficult if they can't move on the aforementioned Thompson.

FULL STORY: Bulldogs set to chase surprise target

Kikau slams fake news as he denies Dragons' chase

It has been reported in the last fortnight that the Dragons were set to put an offer on the table for Penrith Panthers' star second rower Viliame Kikau.

The Penrith star came out this week and slammed the reports as "fake news" though, saying he had no intentions of leaving the Panthers where he got his start.

Kikau's slamming of the news followed coach Anthony Griffin saying the club hadn't discussed an offer for Kikau.

FULL STORY: “All of that is fake news”: Kikau blasts Dragons’ reported offer

Broncos keen on a Walsh return

The Brisbane Broncos are reportedly keen to poach departed young gun Reece Walsh back to Red Hill.

Walsh left Queensland in favour of the Warriors in April and has since starred for the Auckland-based club in his maiden NRL season, even earning a place among the Maroons' State of Origin squad.

FULL STORY: Broncos hoping to lure young gun back to Red Hill

Dragons set to hunt Moeaki Fotuaika

The St George Illawarra Dragons are rumoured to be preparing a chase for star Gold Coast Titans' forward Moeaki Fotuaika.

Fotuaika has become one of the best props in the game, consistently playing big minutes and churning out excellent performances in the Gold Coast jumper.

FULL STORY: Dragons set to go Titan chasing for star forward

Roosters snipe Broncos' young guns

The Sydney Roosters have signed two Brisbane Broncos' young guns in Xavier and De La Salle Va'a.

Both playing in the front row, the brothers are already Queensland junior boxing champions outside of rugby league. Xavier at the age of 17 will be pushing for first grade honours in the coming years. De La Salle, at just 15, is already bigger than many of the current NRL front rowers.

Both have signed deals through to the end of 2024 with the Roosters.

FULL STORY: Roosters head north again to steal Broncos’ juniors

Ponga set to stay in Newcastle despite Watson departure

Kalyn Ponga has detailed his plan to stay in the Hunter and take a player option on his contract for 2023 and 2024.

The star fullback, who is best mates with Connor Watson, has been linked with a move away from the Hunter, but detailed his desire and commitment to win a premiership for the club.

Watson signed a new contract with the Sydney Roosters, opting to leave despite the Knights reportedly offering him a better deal.

FULL STORY: Ponga makes decision on future in the Hunter

David Klemmer not shutting down move back to Belmore

Newcastle Knights' prop David Klemmer is refusing to shut the door on a move back to Belmore at the end of the season.

Reportedly frustrated with spending so much time coming off the bench, the former New South Wales Origin prop has seen the writing on the wall with Newcastle re-signing both Daniel and Jacob Saifiti on long-term deals.

Klemmer didn't hint at an early release though, telling the media it was a case of wait and see at the end of his current contract, which expires at the end of 2023.

FULL STORY: Klemmer open to Kennel comeback

Roosters rubbish Taukeiaho transfer story

Trent Robinson has moved to rubbish claims star prop Siosiua Taukeiaho could be on his way to the English Super League.

Calling the claims "garbage", Robinson also acknowledged just how well he and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, who has also been linked with a move out of Bondi, have played in the face of multiple injuries throughout 2022.

FULL STORY: Robinson fires on transfer claim for star prop

SIOSIUA TAUKEIAHO

Lock Roosters 2021 SEASON AVG 0.5

Offloads 0.1

Try Assists 27.9

Tackles Made

Bullemor reportedly on Manly's radar

The Manly Sea Eagles are reportedly set to chase Brisbane Broncos' half Ethan Bullemor.

Bullemor has been on the fringe of first grade up until this season, but has become a permanent member of the Brisbane bench for much of season 2022 in Kevin Walters' struggling side.

While he isn't on an enormous salary, the Broncos are known to want to bring experience to the club in the front row, meaning Bullemor could well be a casualty if Manly are showing genuine interest.

FULL STORY: Manly reportedly keen on Broncos’ young gun

Bulldogs set to chase Damien Cook's understudy, Joshua Cook

The South Sydney Rabbitohs are set to lose Damien Cook's understudy, Joshua, as the Canterbury Bulldogs continue scouring the competition to rebuild the club.

Phil Gould's arrival at Belmore, and combination with coach Trent Barrett, continues to rebuild the roster, and Cook will be yet another young hooker added to the mix.

While Joshua Cook is yet to make his NRL debut, it's understood he well and truly would have if not for a shoulder injury and the following COVID situation.

FULL STORY: Bulldogs set to sign a Cook as recruitment blitz continues

OFFICIAL: Cronulla bring back former assistant coach Price

Craig Fitzgibbon is taking the Sharks back to the past, signing Steve Price onto his coaching staff for 2022.

The incoming coach will be helped in the coaches box by Price, along with current interim coach Josh Hannay, and Daniel Holdsworth for 2022.

Price has been coaching at Warrington since 2018, where he has won a Challenge Trophy and made a Super League grand final. Price was an assistant coach in two NRL premierships, for the Dragons in 2010 and Sharks in 2016.

FULL STORY: Fitzgibbon makes play to strengthen coaching staff at Sharks

King heading to Melbourne in 2022

Melbourne Storm have announced the signing of Newcastle forward Josh King to a two-year deal.

King will join the Victorian club from next season after six seasons with the Knights, first making his NRL debut with the club in 2016.

The 25-year-old joins Xavier Coates, Nick Meaney and Bronson Garlick in heading to the Storm next season.

FULL STORY: Knights' forward finds new home for 2022

Titans set to chase Melbourne back-up hooker Booth

The Gold Coast Titans are reportedly set to make an offer for Melbourne Storm back-up hooker Aaron Booth.

Booth has struggled for game time behind both Harry Grant and Brandon Smith, while he has also had to compete with development player Tyson Smoothy when the more experienced duo have been out.

The 25-year-old could serve as a strong signing for the Titans, given Mitch Rein is off-contract, and their only other current hooker is Erin Clark.

FULL STORY: Titans reportedly sign Storm hooker for 2022

OFFICIAL:

Roosters' lock in Butcher brothers

The Sydney Roosters have locked in contract extensions for both Nat and Egan Butcher.

Nat Butcher will continue his career with the Roosters until the end of the 2024 season. Egan has signed on for one season less, his deal to run until the end of the 2023 season.

FULL STORY: Butcher brothers decide contract fate with long-term deals

Adam Clune set for shift north

St George Illawarra Dragons' half Adam Clune is reportedly set for a shift north, with the Newcastle Knights keen on acquiring his services to replace the departing Connor Watson.

Clune has featured at times for the Dragons this season, but hasn't regularly been able to take a spot in the halves, caught behind Ben Hunt, Corey Norman, and battling Talatau Amone and Jayden Sullivan.

Clune has made 25 NRL appearances.

FULL STORY: Dragons half set for new club, per report

OFFICIAL:

Greg Marzhew puts pen to paper with Gold Coast Titans

Gold Coast Titans' outside back Greg Marzhew has re-signed with the Gold Coast Titans on a new two-year deal which will see him remain at the club until the end of 2023.

Marzhew has been something of a revelation this season at the Titans, and now is a permanent fixture on the wing in Justin Holbrook's side.

Interest was reportedly high from other clubs.

FULL STORY: Hard-running Titans back signs on

Bulldogs set to land Josh Stuckey

Canterbury are understood to have secured the services of Norther Pride forward Josh Stuckey for next season.

Stuckey has flourished for the Pride this season, playing 14 matches and recording eight tries to go along with his efficient tackling rates and strong metres per game.

FULL STORY: Bulldogs land Queensland Cup gun, per report

OFFICIAL: Melbourne lock-in duo of re-signings

The Melbourne Storm continue to bulk up their forces after announcing the extensions of Jordan Grant and Isaac Lumelume.

Grant, a prop, and Lumelume, a winger, have all featured rarely for the Storm this season. The duo are both seen as depth signings in the Melbourne system.

FULL STORY: Storm announce signing spree