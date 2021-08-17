St George Illawarra halfback Adam Clune is reportedly set for Newcastle, according to The Daily Telegraph's Phil Rothfield.

Clune, who is contracted to the Dragons until the end of next season, has been tipped to make the venture to the Hunter following the departure of Knights utility Connor Watson.

Watson will join the Roosters from next season on a two-year deal, making a return to Bondi after four years with Newcastle.

Despite the loss of a key cog in Adam O'Brien's side, the Knights look to have bolstered their halves stocks in the form of Clune.

The 26-year-old made his NRL debut last year with the Dragons as a mature-aged recruit, and has played 25 games in the Red V since.

Offering as a formidable role player for Anthony Griffin, Clune will join a strong playmaking unit under O'Brien, with Mitchell Pearce, Jake Clifford, Kurt Mann and Phoenix Crossland leading the way.

Clune was linked to a reported three-club deal involving the Knights earlier this season which would have seen the Dragons half join the Cowboys, with Clifford making his move to the Knights earlier in the season.

The reported move failed to eventuate, however Clifford was able to land a release to the Knights, while the other piece of the swap deal also came to life, with Josh McGuire heading to Kogarah on an immediate deal.