Knights utility Connor Watson has reportedly rejected a contract extension with the Novocastrian side and instead will return to Sydney to once again link up with the Roosters.

Until today, the 25-year-old remained hot property on the transfer market, but it appears the Chooks have got their man, following a report from The Daily Telegraph on Tuesday morning.

According to journalist Michael Carayannis, Watson has inked a two-year deal with Trent Robinson's side in a move that will allow him to add to his games tally with the club.

The Dubbo-born talent played 38-games between 2016 and 2017 before departing to join Newcastle ahead of the 2018 season.

Carayannis claimed that the Knights were keen to keep Watson on their books, but as he missed their deadline ahead of his 100th first-grade game against Cronulla last Sunday, there was an internal view that they had missed their mark.

With the one-time Country Origin representative set to add much needed support in his playmaking positions, Robinson spoke earlier this month about his team's desire to land the man that came through their ranks as an Under-20.

“I’ve talked to him [Watson] but I’ve also tried to help him as well in other places because I’ve known him as well,” Robinson said.

“We talked about two things - whether there was an opening at the Roosters but then also what are the best options for him.

“I’ve kept in contact with Connor for the last four years since he’s been away. And I’m always there for him and other players if they need advice as well.”

Watson will complete the season with the seventh placed Knights, and should a potential finals campaign go to plan, a September date against the Tri-Colours could well be on the cards.