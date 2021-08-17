Contracted Newcastle forward David Klemmer has not ruled out a return to Belmore Oval in the near future.

According to The Daily Telegraph's Fatima Kdouh, the hulking 27-year-old has left the door open on a potential comeback to the club that he barracked for as a boy.

“I’m off in two years, so you never know,” Klemmer uttered when quizzed on his future.

This news comes in the wake of rumours that Klemmer had become disgruntled in the Hunter after coach Adam O'Brien had demoted the Kangaroo to the bench in recent weeks.

Despite these murmurs, the Sydney-born product has claimed he is still keen to see out his contract under O'Brien.

“When the reports came out Addsy [O’Brien] grabbed me to talk straight away, sat me down and had a yarn to me which was pretty good,” Klemmer said publicly.

“He is happy with me, if there was a problem I’d be out the door already because he’s the type of bloke if I wasn’t performing he’d tap me on the shoulder.

“I came back from suspension, Addsy dropped me back to the bench. But there was no reason behind it other than that’s what he thought was the best fit for the team."

Klemmer suggested that although those close to him could see he was aggrieved, there was no rift between he and his coach.

“People knowing me, and how passionate I am, were probably thinking ‘he’s upset’ and whatnot but Addsy assured me he wants to keep me here long term," he continued.

“He’s happy with the way I’m going. But I can see how people see that I’ve been named on the bench and get the wrong message. I’ve come here and I think I’ve been playing some good footy and doing my best for the footy side.”

Klemmer and the Knights will face the Bulldogs on Saturday evening as they continue their fight to return to the finals action.