The South Sydney Rabbitohs are set to lose Damien Cook's understudy, Joshua, as the Canterbury Bulldogs continue scouring the competition to rebuild the club.

Phil Gould's arrival at Belmore, and combination with coach Trent Barrett, continues to rebuild the roster, and Cook will be yet another young hooker added to the mix.

While Joshua Cook is yet to make his NRL debut, it's understood he well and truly would have if not for a shoulder injury and the following COVID situation.

South Sydney's own club website indicated Cook was set to debut during the Origin period this season, with Damien off playing for the New South Wales Blues.

Wayne Bennett ended up going with Peter Mamouzelos to replace Cook while he wasn't available for South Sydney, however, Joshua Cook is widely touted as one of the game's best youngsters.

According to an The Daily Telegraph report, Phil Gould played a big part in getting the deal across the line.

While it's unclear for how long the deal may be, South Sydney powerbrokers have earmarked the younger Cook as a long-term NRL option, and it appears Canterbury have done the same.

Before the 2021 suspension of New South Wales Rugby League major competitions, including the reserve grade competition, it's understood he was in line for plenty of matches.

It's unclear however how Cook will fit into the Bulldogs' roster. Jeremy Marshall-King has become their first-choice hooker, while Sione Katoa has also been used in the role at times.

He could well quickly turn into Canterbury's option in the number nine though, given Marshall-King was originally seen as a stopgap solution in the role.