Cronulla Sharks second-rower Briton Nikora is understood to be under consideration for a Queensland Maroons debut in Game 1 of the 2026 State of Origin series.

Nikora is a New Zealand representative, but has become eligible to represent Queensland in 2026 under eligibility changes made by the NRL and Australian Rugby League Commission.

Under old rules, players who represented other Tier 1 nations - England and New Zealand - were ineligible for Origin, while those played for Tier 2 nations, like Tonga, Samoa, Fiji and Papua New Guinea among others, were considered to be eligible to represent their state.

What hasn't changed is the fact players must be playing rugby league in the state of eligibility by the time they turn 13, or otherwise born in either New South Wales or Queensland.

Given Nikora fits that criteria, his name was thrown up almost immediately upon the changes being confirmed as a potential player who could line up for Queensland.

His form has been mixed this year in a sentiment that could really be applied to the Sharks in their entirety, but News Corp are reporting he is still under consideration to play.

Queensland are without barnstorming second-rower Jeremiah Nanai for the start of this year's series with injury, and it has been theorised that the second-rower will be drawn from a group of players that includes Kurt Capewell, Reuben Cotter, Kulikefu Finefeuiaki and Heilum Luki among others, but it's now anticipated Nikora could make Billy Slater's 19-man squad for Game 1.

The 28-year-old has played 16 Tests for New Zealand and long been one of Cronulla's most consistent performers.

Billy Slater will announce his squad for Game 1 on Monday morning.