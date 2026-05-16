Valentine Holmes' dream of donning the Cook Islands colours has taken far longer than usual.

Costly injuries have robbed him of representing his heritage at crucial times in the past two seasons.

A season-ending shoulder injury in 2025 stopped him from competing in his international debut for a World Cup qualifier against South Africa, and will get his chance in the World Cup at year's end.

It saw Holmes join the ranks in a coaching role for the side, showing his fierce passion for the Cook Islands Aitu.

"Yeah, it is pretty exciting," Holmes said to the media.

"It's definitely something that I've been thinking about (in) the last couple of years. But unfortunately, the two years I've been injured, at the end of 24, broke my leg, and then last year with my shoulder.

"So fingers crossed I get there at the end of the year."

Holmes representing the Aitu draws comparisons from when Jason Taumalolo and Andrew Fifita pledged their allegiance to Tonga ahead of the 2017 RLWC.

It created a ripple effect, which now has Tonga and Samoa competing with Australia and New Zealand as the top rugby league nations.

The 30-year-old premiership winner has his eyes set on leading his country toward the Pacific heavyweights.

"It's something I've spoken to my family, my mum about, especially, and all her family," Holmes added.

"She's one of 12. So she has a lot of brothers and sisters that just want to see me in that jersey. So yeah, fingers crossed, I get there.

"I've seen the draw already, and I think we're in the draw with Australia, New Zealand, and Fiji. So what better teams to play against?"

When speaking to Zero Tackle in March, Sharks centre KL Iro revealed he and Holmes will make a recruitment drive to get other NRL stars to commit to the Cook Islands to grow its rugby league presence.

"I've been always messaging boys that can come play, and they'll probably think I'm a bit of a pest, but I've been just contacting them and just saying, ‘actually, it's the year,' like, ‘hey, you guys want to come back', Iro said in March.

"I was last year trying to get some boys over, and it's good we got Valentine Holmes, he's pledged his allegiance as well.

"So hopefully he can bring a couple more boys. He lives in Cronulla, too, so we'll catch up and start recruiting and messaging boys and pestering them.

"So, yeah, I'm really excited, and hopefully we can get a strong team coming into some big games."

Holmes, who has played 20 Tests for Australia and boasts a 21-try tally in the green and gold, has traditionally always gone up a gear when he undertakes representative honours.

He would contribute an elite level of experience and leadership to the growing Cook Islands team as they transition into becoming a prominent mainstay in the rugby league calendar.

Although it hasn't been easy for Holmes at clubland, with the Red V registering a zero and nine start to the season.

Holmes' former Cowboys teammate, Scott Drinkwater, will be joining him in Wollongong next year as the Dragons look to sharpen their attack after a poor start to the season.

"Yeah, it's awesome. I don't know if he had any other offers anywhere else, so it's probably the only place he is coming to," Holmes jokingly added.

But no, it's definitely good to get someone of his calibre here. It's good to have around the team and we're going like this as well. He's obviously full of energy, and he's obviously very skilful as well at the back."

It is now up to the experienced leaders such as Holmes, Clint Gutherson and Damien Cook to rally their side and instill confidence back into the playing group for the remainder of the year.

It doesn't get any easier, with the Dragons booked in for a clash against the red-hot Penrith Panthers on Sunday.