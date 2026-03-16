KL Iro is on a journey to "pester" NRL players eligible for the Cook Islands Aitu side.\n\nIt's an audacious bid to get NRL stars to pledge their allegiance to the nation ahead of their Rugby League World Cup campaign this year. \n\nHis goal is to do enough to recruit players who have dual allegiances to multiple Pacific island countries to switch to the Cook Islands.\n\nHe will be joined by Valentine Holmes, who committed to the Cook Islands late last year as they build towards a squad that can compete with the Pasifika heavyweights in Samoa and Tonga.\n\nIt is the start of a major plan to build the Cook Islands into a powerhouse nation in the 13-man code. \n\nIt draws similarities to the start of Tonga's rise to world kingpins, when Jason Taumalolo, Andrew Fifita, Daniel Tupou, Siosiua Taukeiaho and Michael Jennings switched their eligibility for the 2017 World Cup. \n\nIt took Taumalolo to lead the charge, creating a positive ripple effect leading to Tonga beating Australia only a year later, with Mate Ma'a fielding a star-studded side.\n\nWhen speaking with Zero Tackle, Iro revealed he will be catching up with Holmes to plot a strategy for recruiting players to switch to the Cook Islands Aitu.\n\n"I've been always messaging boys that can come play, and they'll probably think I'm a bit of a pest, but I've been just contacting them and just saying, ‘actually, it's the year,' like, ‘hey, you guys want to come back?', Iro said.\n\n"I was last year trying to get some boys over, and it's good we got Valentine Holmes, he's pledged his allegiance as well.\n\n"So hopefully he can bring a couple more boys. He lives in Cronulla, too, so we'll catch up and start recruiting and messaging boys and pestering them.\n\n"So, yeah, I'm really excited, and hopefully we can get a strong team coming into some big games."\n\nThe Aitu secured their place in the RLWC when they defeated the South African Rhinos in Sydney last year, resulting in a brutal 58-6 scoreline.\n\nIt was the last time the Aitu had played, with the side featuring the likes of Iro, Marata Niukore, Davvy Moale, Brendan Piakura and Esan Marsters.\n\nIt is the highest honour in rugby league for Iro to don the Cook Islands colours, with it being the only international jersey he sees himself representing.\n\n"It means a lot to me. Since a kid, I always wanted to play for the Cook Islands. I don't see myself in any other jersey, to be honest," Iro stated when asked what it means to play for his nation. \n\n"When I get the chance to represent them, I always will. So, it's massive for my family, and I always dreamed of playing for the Cook Islands.\n\n"I'm lucky to have rep' them in a World Cup. I played in one in 2021, so hopefully one this year."\n\nThere are expected to be some big targets on Iro's hit list, headlined by Isaiya Katoa, who spoke on Nine's 100% Footy last year, saying he wants to represent the Cook Islands during his career.\n\n“Tonga, I'll be running out for [at the Pacific Championships], but mum is from the Cook Islands, so one day I want to represent the Cook Islands,” Katoa said in September last year.\n\nIt led to the Cook Islands Rugby League President Charles Carlson, reacting to his comments, urging him to come help build the nation into a heavyweight side.\n\nAs per Cook Island News, he said he's “still in the early stages of his career at 21 but no doubt a very dominant player among the best”.\n\n“We will definitely welcome him on board and perhaps help attract our top players back to play for the Cooks,” Carlson said.\n\n“With Valentine Holmes now committed to the Cooks, no doubt will be a massive boost to have Katoa in the national squad alongside KL Iro, Marata (Niukore), (Brendan) Piakura and a number of NRL players, including young guns coming through the NRL system.”\n\nOther high-profile players who are eligible for the Aitu include Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, who represented them previously but has his main focus on the New Zealand Kiwis, and Broncos enforcer Xavier Willison.\n\nIro is applying his trade nicely in the left centre position for the Sharks, who are radiating with confidence after dismantling the Titans in a clinical 50-10 win in Round 1.\n\n"(My) shoulders and that are a bit sore getting back into contact and stuff, but I'm really happy with the performance the boys put on and good to come off Round One with a good win like that."\n\nIro will go strength-to-strength in 2026 if he stays fit, where he's proven to be one of the best centres in the game when he can stay on the field.