He'd only just returned from a demotion to NSW Cup, but Maika Sivo could be heading back there following a critical mistake that potentially cost his team a victory against Manly at Brookvale Oval.

Despite scoring a hat-trick, Sivo's wild elbows to Reuben Garrick's face post-tackle led to his sin-binning which turned the tide of the game in favour of Manly.

Parramatta's performance across the first 60 minutes was a stark contrast to last week where they appeared disinterested and fatigued in Darwin against The Dolphins. It was ultimately discipline that cost them the match. They have now slid to 14th position on the live ladder and look rudderless in the absence of Mitchell Moses.

Referee Gerard Sutton described Sivo's actions as “totally unnecessary” behaviour.

Commentators were quick to condemn the action. Fox League's Warren Smith predicted how the game would pan out over the final ten minutes.

“Given the emphasis on head contact and concussion in the modern game, that is crazy stuff from Maika Sivo. This could be the game.”

Following Sivo's departure to the sin bin, it was Garrick who capitalised on the numerical advantage, scoring two quick tries in the space that Sivo had vacated that essentially sealed the win for Manly.

Earlier, Will Penisini was also sin-binned earlier for a professional foul on Tom Trbojevic.

The Eels' propensity for penalties, particularly in the second half where they conceded eight, prompted Fox League's Yvonne Sampson to label it “another second-half horror show from Parramatta.”

Sivo had previously been suspended for three matches at the start of the season due to a high shot in the preseason, and he could be facing another stint on the sidelines.

If he manages to escape suspension, coach Brad Arthur will ultimately determine if or how he finds his way back into the First Grade side.