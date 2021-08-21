The Sydney Roosters have moved to rubbish claims Siosiua Taukeiaho is headed to the English Super League.

First reported earlier in August by The Daily Telegraph's Phil Rothfield, Taukeiaho was apparently in discussions with clubs in England after coming off the bench for the Roosters numerous times early in the year.

While the now veteran prop of 147 NRL appearances struggled with injury at times this season, he has played from the bench on five occasions, although it has hardly diminished his minutes or output, which has been quality as the Roosters' casualty ward grew.

The Roosters are still in the scrap for a top-four position, and speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald, coach Trent Robinson called the claims of Taukeiaho seeking a release "garbage." Robinson, in the same sentence, moved to distance the club from claims Jared Waerea-Hargreaves was also free to negotiate.

J. WAEREA-HARGREAVES

Prop Roosters 2021 SEASON AVG 138.8

All Run Metres 0.6

Tackle Breaks 0.4

Offloads

“And I’ve now heard the same about Siua [Taukeiaho] leaving. It’s garbage,” Robinson said.

“You hear all these things but none of it comes from us.”

The Roosters will play the St George Illawarra Dragons on Sunday afternoon. Thanks to Manly's victory over the Canberra Raiders on Friday evening, they are now equal on points again with the Sea Eagles, however, a win will move them back into outright fourth spot on the table with just two rounds to go.