The Gold Coast Titans have reportedly locked in the signature of Aaron Booth for 2022.

Channel Nine's Gold Coast news reported the news this evening.

Booth is a backup Melbourne Storm hooker, and has made six appearances from the bench, with five of those coming this season. His last game came during Round 18 against the Newcastle Knights, however, he is yet to play more than half an hour in a single contest.

The highlight came with a try assist in his first game of the year, however, he has defended strongly as he paves his way in first grade.

He made his NRL debut in Round 20 against the St George Illawarra Dragons last year, with the 25-year-old struggling since to lock in a permanent first grade spot, stuck behind the now-retired Cameron Smith, and this season, Harry Grant and Brandon Smith, while he has also had to compete with development player Tyson Smoothy went the first-choice duo have been missing.

Booth has had a superb year playing for the Easts Tigers in the Intrust Super Cup however, making nine appearances, with seven of them 80-minute efforts. He has scored score four tries and assisted another seven, his creativity running the ball out of dummy half a highlight.

The reports have not yet suggested how long the deal may run for, however, the 25-year-old will come into immediate calculations for a starting spot, with only Mitch Rein and Erin Clark ahead of him, and Rein's contract yet to be extended beyond the end of this season.