The North Queensland Cowboys are facing an uphill battle to retain rising star Mason Barber.

The young fullback is viewed as a major part of the future in Townsville, but is off-contract at the end of the season and no guarantee to remain in Townsville.

News Corp are reporting the youngster, aged just 19, is eyeing off a change of scenery and could be keen on a move to Sydney.

There could be more to it than just a change of scenery though.

While the Cowboys view him as a big part of their future, it's understood he will be overlooked for the club's number one jumper next year when Scott Drinkwater exits, bound for the St George Illawarra Dragons.

Instead, it's likely to be Jaxon Purdue set to fight with Tom Chester for the jersey, with the other to play in the centres. Purdue could also line up in the halves, and may yet need to, given the club hasn't re-signed Jake Clifford and are chasing Chanel Harris-Tavita, who the New Zealand Warriors aren't keen on losing.

It's understood the Cowboys have offered a new deal in the direction of Barber, but it's yet to fall across the line.

His form during the pre-season has followed into the QLD Cup this year where he has been playing in the centres and on the wing. He has featured in the 22-man squad more than once for the Cowboys this year and could push for an NRL debut during the second half of the year.