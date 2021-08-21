Incoming Cronulla Sharks' coach Craig Fitzgibbon has made a move to bolster his coaching staff, signing Steve Price.

Price is a former NRL first-grade coach, having spent time in charge of the St George Illawarra Dragons following Wayne Bennett's departure from the club at the end of 2011.

The 43-year-old Revesby born coach then went to the Sharks, where was part of the staff as the club managed to win its first premiership in 2016.

Price then departed for England, where he has been ever since with the Warrington Wolves, turning himself into a top English Super League coach. While he has been unable to win a premiership, is first year in charge at Warrington saw the side make the grand final, ultimately falling to the Wigan Warriors.

Warrington did manage to take out the Challenge Cup in 2019 however, giving Price his one and only piece of silverware thus far as a head coach.

A Cronulla statement said that current interim coach Josh Hannay, as well as assistant Daniel Holdsworth, will be retained on Fitzgibbon's staff for 2022, giving him three top-rate assistant coaches.

Fitzgibbon said Price's experience would prove valuable.

“I’m really looking forward to working with Steve,” Fitzgibbon said.

“While we’ve known each other for some time, the opportunity to work together is an exciting one. The experiences he’s gathered and his love for the area and club were hard to ignore.

“I thought Steve’s experience in the NRL and in the Super League as a head coach, added to the fact he was an assistant in the 2016 Sharks premiership, would be an asset for myself, Josh and Daniel and we look forward to pushing each other and developing as a coaching team."