Penrith Panthers star forward Viliame Kikau has thrown more cold water on the idea the Dragons have made a play for him.

Off-contract at the end of 2022, the Dragons were reportedly weighing up an offer for Kikau, with the news originally breaking last week.

However, the star second rower told the media yesterday that his focus is on winning a premiership with the Panthers and that he is unlikely to consider an offer with any other club.

“I’m just not sure where all this news is popping up from,” Kikau said.

“I think all of that is fake news."

The assertion from Kikau that the Dragons haven't contacted him follows coach Anthony Griffin's remarks in the post-game press conference following their loss to the Panthers on Friday evening that the club haven't even discussed Kikau.

“Someone told me (about the report)... I thought he was happy at Penrith and Penrith would want to keep him,” Griffin said.

“He’s certainly someone we haven’t made an offer for. We haven’t discussed that.”

The speculation comes with Penrith facing a likely contract crunch. Not only have the club re-signed Nathan Cleary, Jarome Luai and James Fisher-Harris on big deals, but also off-contract at the end of 2022 is Apisai Koroisau, with the hooker likely to demand a big increase in salary.

Already Kurt Capewell has been squeezed out of the club, while Kikau is on just a reported $600,000 per year, and Koroisau $470,000. It has been suggested both players could be worth upwards of $800,000.

Kikau acknowledged the NRL is a business when talking to the media, but said he has no desire to leave Penrith, who gave him his start in first grade.

“This club gave me the opportunity to play on the big stage in the NRL, it’s where I made my debut. I’d love to stay for the rest of my career but, as you know, rugby league is a business you just never know what will happen," Kikau said.

“But, for me, I’d love to stay at Penrith.”