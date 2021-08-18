The Melbourne Storm continue to bulk up their forces after announcing the extensions of Jordan Grant and Isaac Lumelume.

Grant, 27, who came to the Storm on a 'train and trial' contract from the Brisbane Tigers during pre-season will reportedly be part of Melbourne Storm's top 30 squad come 2022.

Making his NRL debut for the Storm in their Round 18 beating of the Newcastle Knights, which saw them come away 48-4 victors, the front-rower added a second NRL appearance in Round 20 against Penrith.

JORDAN GRANT

Prop Storm ROUND 20 STATS 53

All Run Metres 1

Tackle Breaks 1

Offloads

Melbourne also secured the services of talented Fijian International Isaac Lumelume for next season.

Lumelume made his NRL debut for the Storm in 2020, a season in which he went on to make two more appearances.

While the 24-year-old hasn't registered any playing time this season, the former NSW Under-20's representative has impressed the coaching staff enough to earn himself another year at the club.

ISAAC LUMELUME

Wing Storm 2020 SEASON AVG 0.3

Tries 126.3

All Run Metres 6.3

Tackles Made

The Storm have also announced the signing of NSW Cup mainstay, Bronson Garlick, with the 25-year-old hooker inking a one-year development contract with Melbourne for 2022.

Garlick enters Storm's sheds with over 100 NSW Cup appearances on his record, including 12 with the Newtown Jets during their short-lived 2021 season.

The triple signings join the Storm's announcement of recruiting Josh King from Newcastle to a two-year deal from 2022.