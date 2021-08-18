The St George Illawarra Dragons are rumoured to be preparing a chase for star Gold Coast Titans' forward Moeaki Fotuaika.

Fotuaika has become one of the best props in the game, consistently playing big minutes and churning out excellent performances in the Gold Coast jumper.

Now, The Daily Telegraph are reporting the Dragons are preparing a chase for the Origin star, with negotiations allowed to formally begin from November 1. The 21-year-old is off-contract at the end of 2022.

It's understood the Titans' management is aware of the interest from Wollongong, however, the prop's preference is to stay with the Titans. He will consider other locations however, should the offer be good enough.

The Titans are understood to have begun negotiations with Fotuaika for a new deal, who could be worth over $600,000. However, there are fears the Gold Coast will struggle to hold the star, given their current roster situation, with big money thrown at David Fifita, as well as the acquisition of Isaac Liu for next year.

Fotuaika has made 19 appearances for the Titans this season, only missing games in the Origin window when he was representing Queensland.

Only once has he played under 30 minutes, proving his consistency to Justin Holbrook's side, who are currently clinging onto a top-eight position and face an enormous encounter against the Melbourne Storm to kick-off Round 23 this evening.

Averaging 142 metres per contest, Fotuaika also regularly has a third of his metres in post-contact yardage, while he is also one of the game's deadliest offloaders with 22 to his name so far in 2021.

His work rate is widely regarded as one of the best in the competition, and at just 21 with 74 first grade games under his belt, he is set for a long-term position in the NRL.

The Dragons would be looking to bolster an already impressive signing contingent for 2022, with Jaydn Su'A, Francis Molo and George Burgess all set to arrive at the club, and remain there in 2023.

They do have props off-contract at the end of 2022 however, including Daniel Alvaro, Poasa Faamausili, Jackson Ford, Blake Lawrie and Josh McGuire.