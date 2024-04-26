Stefano Utoikamanu's future has been clouded ever since he earned an Origin call-up for the NSW Blues last year, but the Wests Tigers may have a secret weapon to keep him at the club.

Touted as a future captain of the club, Utoikamanu's future has been clouded in uncertainty for the past few months due to specific clauses in his contract that could see him become a free agent at the end of the season.

Although his current contract is scheduled to run until the end of 2025, he will be on the open market and free to negotiate with rival clubs if the Tigers fail to qualify for the finals - this will be void if he plays a further two State of Origin games.

Linked with a potential move to rival NRL teams, teammate Fonua Pole could be the surprising hidden weapon in keeping the barnstorming front-rower at the club.

Pole, who has cemented a regular spot on the first-grade team, revealed to Zero Tackle that the two are blood-related cousins through their respective grandparents.

This could end up being a decisive factor in Utoikamanu's decision-making, deciding to remain close to his family member.

"Me and him have a good relationship," Pole told Zero Tackle.

"We're actually blood-related, so I hope he stays. He's my cousin, so I hope he stays and it'll be good.

"He was three years older than me, so I never actually played with him, but when I came here, my mum told me that we're actually blood-related through my mum's side.

"His Grandma is related to my Grandma somehow, so I just call him my little cousin because he's bigger than me."

Pole and Utoikamanu are not the only family members on the club's roster, with Sione Fainu, Samuela Fainu and Latu Fainu being brothers. Plus, next season, when Sunia Turuva joins, he and Apisai Koroisau are also cousins.

With Utoikamanu's future uncertain, Wests Tigers CEO Shane Richardson has confirmed to News Corp that he will meet with his manager next week to discuss his contract and admits that his contract extension is a priority.

Richardson also revealed that the club will do everything possible to keep him in the Tigers' colours for the remainder of his career.

It is understood that the Melbourne Storm, Parramatta Eels and Penrith Panthers are just three teams that have been interested in his services in the past or are currently interested.

“We want to retain him for the rest of his career, and we'll do everything we can to do so,” Richardson said per The Sydney Morning Herald.

“They're very unusual clauses. But they were based around the club we once were, I understand that, and we're not that club any more.

“I'm not worried that there's interest from Penrith or whoever – the reality is we want him to stay, and I believe he'll stay.

“We'll work something out in the next 60 to 90 days. He's in a good headspace, and he gets along really well with Benji.”