The Manly Sea Ealges are reportedly looking to make waves in the NRL transfer market by chasing Brisbane Broncos' interchange prop Ethan Bullemor.

Manly don't have a shortage of front rowers, with Taniela Paseka, Sean Keppie, Josh Aloiai, Kurt De Luis and Toafofoa Sipley all fighting for spots and time alongside stalwart Martin Taupau.

Bullemor has been widely touted as one of the best young forwards in the game though, having represented Queensland in the under age Origins through his junior years.

The 21-year-old debuted for Brisbane in Round 2 last year, but has made 14 of his 22 appearances this season, with every performance coming from the bench thus far.

A strong ball-runner and solid defender, Bullemor has also scored three tries, and The Australian's Brent Read has revealed Bullemor is on Manly's radar, speaking to Triple M Radio.

“Manly are keen on Ethan Bullemor,” Read said.

“I’m not sure what it means for Brisbane. They are obviously looking to fix their salary cap up and get some order up there and I know that they are keen to sign a couple more players yet.

“There was a bit of a whisper about Josh McGuire potentially going back there.

“If Bullemor goes he is not on huge money, but it is a bit more salary cap room for them so keep an eye on that one, but certainly Manly are interested in Ethan Bullemor and they are giving it some serious thought.

The move would make perfect sense for the Broncos, given they are desperate for aggression and experience.

They have been linked with Ryan James, Dylan Napa and Josh McGuire in recent weeks, and that hardly comes as a surprise. Brisbane have one of the least experienced packs in the competition, led by Payne Haas.

Brisbane have badly missed Patrick Carrigan this season, although he too won't provide a great deal on the experience front, with Kevin Walters still searching for the missing pieces to the puzzle.